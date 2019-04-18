10 Fun Gift Ideas to Splurge on Yourself This Christmas

Gift exchanges, gift cards…They are all wonderful ways to give presents during Christmas. However, have you ever wanted something but your expectations have fallen a little short?
Well, what about the possibility of giving yourself a gift this Christmas? I know, it sounds a bit self-centered, but believe it or not, you wouldn’t be alone. In fact, it is a new trend that is upon us.
Unless you have a gift registry set up or someone knows you really well, sometimes you get unwanted gifts that look better in the trash. I know, it’s the thought that counts, but why accumulate all that unwanted “junk” in your home when you can just get what you want in the first place? Not to mention, for the giver, it can be a waste of money.
According to recent surveys, there is a noticeable rise in “self-gifting”, in which 57% of consumers stated that they’d expected to splurge on a personal for themselves(2010).
This year however, things are changing. Shoppers claim that they will be indulging a lot more in themselves this holiday season. 6 out of 10 holiday shoppers will be participating in self-indulgent purchases.
If you are considering buying yourself a little something, don’t feel bad. It’s all in good fun, and you’re actually more likely to get what you actually want in the end. Not necessarily good for your gratefulness, but great for your satisfaction.
Here are some self-gifting ideas to consider for the holidays, when no one else seems to get the hint.
#1) Notes in the Shower?
For us writers, this unique gift can be a godsend. Have you ever came up with a great idea while washing up only to forget what it was when you had the opportunity to right it down? So frustrating!
When inspiration strikes in the shower, try Aqua Notes. Only $7 each and worth the splurge.
#2) Pages Blowing in the Wind
Have you ever wanted to relax by the pool or at the park and settle down to a good book, only to have the pages constantly pushing back against the wind? Or perhaps you like to cook but your book gets messy because you have to hold the pages down with greasy hands.
Now you can read peacefully in nature with transparent book weights.
Keep these little gems handy for those moments when you wish you had more than 2 hands.
#3) Charge Your Phone on the Go
These keychain phone chargers work wonder for when you have no time to sit and wait for your phone to charge or if you don’t have a car to plug a car charger into either.
Makes those inconvenient times of having your phone go out that much easier when you can plug into your phone and keep going. Not only that, no pesky wires to mess around with.
#4) Humidifier in a Bottle
Have a cold but have to be at work? Or maybe you’re traveling and you or your little gets the sniffles out of the blue.
Well, with this handy little humidifier, you can breath easy. Simply attach to any water bottle and that’s it! No need for lugging bulky ones to your room.
#5) Edible Ink Pens
This makes the perfect gift for the baking foodie or artist in your life. Pens that contain edible ink so that you can decorate cookies until your heart is content.
#6) Bluetooth Virtual Keyboard
These little helpers are amazing for those who have work to do but don’t necessary have the time or strength to get out the laptop.
Introducing Bluetooth Virtual Keyboards. This is an amazing device than can be hooked up to any medium-laptop, iPhone, iPad, etc. You’ll want one for yourself!
#7) Personal Water Fountain Spout
Have you ever woken up in the middle of the night with a dry mouth, but too lazy to go all the way to the kitchen to get yourself a glass of water?
This little personalized waterspout comes in handy for those moments. Just under $10 an makes a great stocking stuffer as well. Heck! Buy multiples for everyone you know! Reduces germs and great for traveling.
#8) Floating Mug
Perfect for those who are always making you use a coaster. For just $39.99, it can be yours!
#9) 3D Pen
I have to say, this one is pretty awesome. It’s a pen that makes any drawing into a 3D work of art. Available for $99, it’s the ideal gift for the artistic tech-geek in your life.
#10) Personalized Luggage Tags
These super cute labels will compel the finder of your lost luggage to reunite with it’s owner. It’s the sweetest, most polite way of asking them to kindly not steal your bag.
These 10 gifts are witty and fun. Of course, it makes the ideal gift for you, but why would you want to keep such unique finds to yourself?
Authored by Sophie Stockholm
Some of these find are pretty cool, I’d have to say so myself. What do you think? Which one is your favorite/least favorite? Would you buy any of things for yourself? Inquiring minds would like to know!
The 3D pen and the keychain charger are the best ones, in my opinion. I could really use that charger and the pen would just be fun.
I have heard the virtual keyboards are not all that they are cracked up to be. Is it just certain brands or are they all just kind of so-so? I would hate to get one for a geek friend and find out it does not work well.