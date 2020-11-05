10 Ways to Accessorize Your Fall Wardrobe to Perfection

This post may contain affiliate links. That means if you click and buy, I may receive a small commission. Please read my full disclosure policy for details.
If you’re looking for something stylish and fun to spice up your fall wardrobe, then look no further. We have compiled a list for your fashion fix that will keep you up to date on the latest trends.
As we take a look at trends from the ’60s and trends that make a bold statement, you will look smoldering in the colder months to come.
Related: beauty accessories every girl needs.
Fall Wardrobe Accessories
1. Knee-high boots
The knee-high boot trend is a fun and sexy way to try the boot look this fall. From the runways to the mall, you can find them anywhere. Pair them with a mini skirt for a twist of the ’60s or wear them over leggings. They will be sure to turn up the heat this fall.
From high fashion labels, like Stuart Weizmann’s to Kohl’s department store, whatever your price point, grab a pair for yourself!
Stuart Weitzman Women’s Knee High BootWomen’s Red Chunky Heel Knee High BootsCamel Lace Up Back Knee High Fashion Boots
2. Blanket scarf
If you’re into huge scarves that double as blankets for your toasty campfire retreats, then try the blanket scarf. They are a fun, unique way to cozy up against the cold.
Also, paired great with a pair of jeans, blanket scarves are hot on the runways right now.
3. Gorgeous gloves
Dressy gloves instantly bring a sense of elegance and sophistication to any casual outfit. From leather to cotton, get your fix with the hot new trends this fall.
Whether you prefer long and elegant, short and sweet, fingerless, and sassy, you will surely find a pair that fits your taste.
From the likes of Christian Dior to Forever 21, make sure you grab a pair before they are all gone from the shelves.
Fashion Short Latex Gloves for WomenLightweight Warm Gloves
4. Bucket bag
Karl Lagerfeld Paris Adele Bucket BagWomen’s Dorie Medium Bucket BagBig Capacity Bucket BagWomen hobo purse, perfect for day and night
Bucket bags are a fun way to spice up any outfit. They were a huge hit this summer, now you can enjoy them into the fall. Not only are bucket bags adorable, but they are a cinch to carry. Just fill up, draw tightly, and go. Great for a nice weekend getaway.
5. Statement earrings
Statement earrings have come and gone in fashion. Well, now they are back with a bang! From chandelier dangles to eye catching hoops, you will be a show stopper.
Try them with any simple outfit for a touch of simple sassiness or wear them with something fierce for a night on the town
6. Wedge heels
If you are looking to make a bold statement, then try out the razor-sharp wedged heels that are hitting the runways. From laser-sharp to soft and rounded, be bold and warm simultaneously.
7. Floral Necklaces
Flower Rhinestones Pearl Statement Bib Golden Tone Necklace24K Gold Plated Orchid Flower Necklace Rose Pink Flower Floral Statement Necklace Chunky Pendant
If you have a huge affinity for nature, then why not wear it? Floral necklaces are a popular item this fall, especially for those missing the florals of springtime.
They are simply beautiful and can be paired simply with a sweater, or an elegant gown.
8. Fur handbags
Looking for something that will warm up your hands other than gloves? Faux fur handbags are what you need. This trend will have you being the envy of your friends.
Be bold and daring with sartorial quirkiness and grab one for yourself.
9. Fringe
Looking to westernize your style come fall. Try fringe! it’s a fun way to adorn any outfit in need of some flare. Whether it’s a fringe jacket or a hip backpack, you’ll look like a cool cowboy.
10. Ankle boots
Soda Chance Women’s Closed Toe Multi Strap Ankle Bootie
Ankle boots are a cool alternative to the ever so popular knee boots, but a tad more versatile. They literally go with everything.
Wear them, with jeans, leggings, a fun, party dress, whatever you create, you will look like a start.
Stay up to date in fall statement pieces this autumn as you heat up the pavement in show-stopping looks that are brave and daring.
Let’s get your point of view. What are some of your favorite fall staples What trends do you plan on grabbing for yourself?
I want a pair of knee-high boots. I keep looking at them every time I go into a store. I thought that they were geared more towards a younger crowd. I have seen so many older women wearing them.
I say go for it. I see women of all ages wearing them. I would say just be careful what you wear them with. I have seen some older women wear leggings with short shirts and knee-high boots.
I am a huge shoe fan. I have several pairs of boots. I have ankle boots and knee-high boots. My husband told me no more shoes! Boots don’t really count as shoes though.
Amen. One can never have too many pairs of boots. I love them all and can’t get enough. Ankle boots, booties, and knee high boots–I have them all. They never go out of style.
I love big, dangly earrings. My neck is my best feature, and I love playing it up with earrings. The right pair can make you look amazing–you just have to find something they pair perfectly with.
I have a great neck too. I should wear big earrings too. I never really thought about it. If they dangle, they will draw attention to my neck.
The hair and the accessories are my favorites. I love having my hair up and keeping a nice scarf or shawl on, they both can just bring out a great outfit even when it might be a tad chilly outside.