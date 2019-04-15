What’s In My Makeup Bag – Must Have Beauty Accessories For Every Girl

Ever wonder what are some of the must have beauty accessories you should carry with you at all times? It’s easy to go overboard, packing everything, and then struggling to carry it all everywhere you go. So, today I’ll share with you what’s in my makeup bag. This is by no means an all inclusive list: we are all different and you might need a variation of my favorites. Feel free to adapt this to your own needs.
Do you tend to throw absolutely everything in your bag, just to make sure you have it? The same goes for make-up bags too. If I find a cute make-up bag that’s a touch bigger than normal, I end up throwing everything in there.
“But what if I need this later?”
“Just to touch up later…”
“If I decide to choose a different color…”
“If I stay the night, I’ll need a different shade for tomorrow…”
So these days, I like to keep a petite makeup bag to go with my dainty purse for work. How do I know what to put in my make-up bag? I keep these 11 essential make-up items with me for those touch-up emergencies, and usually they are enough.
So, What’s In My Makeup Bag?
#1) Tweezers
I like the angled ones best because they are the best of both worlds. While I like to be girly, I’m also a fan of the outdoors, which means that I have a tendency of getting splinters. The pointy tweezers are great for those. But every now and then I’ll also find a stray eyebrow hair that I need to pluck. Straight tweezers are great for that. That’s why I keep angled tweezers with me at all times: best of both worlds.
Since I use my tweezers for everything, I also keep a couple alcohol swabs with me to keep them nice and clean.
#2) Lip balm
Your lips don’t look good if they’re dry. I always put on lip balm before lipstick anyway so it’s good to keep a tube of lip balm with you at all times.
#3) Moisturizer
With the change in the weather, your skin might be tempted to do some weird things. That’s why a good moisturizer should always be ready. Keep a small tube with you at all times. I like to keep the sample sizes in my make-up bag because they’re less bulky.
#4) Mascara and eyelash curler
A couple swipes with your mascara can make a lot of difference. However, make sure to curl your lashes first, before you apply. Truthfully, you should be able to get away with just one swipe of your mascara. That should keep away the clumps and should be good enough to freshen it up for the rest of the day.
#5) Lipstick (nude)
As far as daily beauty tips go, a nice, nude-colored lipstick looks great. It’s a great for keeping your lips fresh and doesn’t draw too much attention to your lips if you’ve got some great smokey-eye make-up or if you’re just trying to tone it down.
Try to go for a color that’s nearly a match to your actual lip color. If you’re looking for just a touch of flashiness or flirt, go for a coral color this spring.
#6) Sun protection
I don’t care what time of the year it is, you always need sun protection. In the spring and summer (when we’re totally hot for the sun), it’s even more important. Put on an application in the morning. Make sure to cover your face, neck, and hands. If you’re wearing shorts or a skirt, cover your legs too. Then bring a small tube with you for an afternoon application.
#7) Blush
The perfect blush color is one that makes you look like you’re slightly flushed. Like if you just ran a couple blocks to catch the bus to work. Keep a small container of your favorite blush with you.
#8) Brush set
For the blush (and a few extras) don’t forget a small brush set. Having the right brush for the right occasions is important and could be the “make it or break it” for your make-up application of the day. Have a set at home and buy a smaller set for your make-up bag.
#9) Eye liner and small eye palette
Have a neutral eye palette with you so that you can freshen up your lids at work. Eye liner is a good way of opening up your eyes. It will help your eyes look brighter and help you look more awake when it’s Monday morning (again).
#10) Concealer
Speaking of Monday mornings, a good concealer will help you hide those bags under your eyes. If you need to reapply, it’s great to keep a small tube with you. I like to pick the ones with the applicator in it so I don’t have to carry extra make-up sponges.
#11) The Perfect Red
Bring along a tube of red lipstick, for those moments when you need a dramatic make-over quick. Like if someone surprises you with “Here, present this to the manager/CEO real quick.”
Personally, I’m not one for a dark red. My skin tone works best with an orange-based red since I have an olive skin tone. Darker skin tones should aim for a more pink or brown-based red. A softer red goes best with lighter skin tones (because otherwise it’s really stark and you end up looking like Cruella de Ville).
I never carry tweezers with me unless it is going in an overnight bag. I don’t see the point in putting too much makeup on. I read somewhere last week that women are putting more and more on lately, isn’t that bad for our skin ladies?