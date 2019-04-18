10 Unique Gift Ideas for the Health Conscious Person In Your Life

Buying a gift for that ultra health conscious person in your life? Here are some of the coolest gift ideas and equipment that they might enjoy that will also take some of the guesswork out of shopping for them. Hey, you might even find some of them useful in your own workouts or diet plan.
#1) The FitBit
The FitBit is a device that is worn like a watch and tracks everything from your sleep quality, exercise, and weight. No fitness enthusiast would turn down the opportunity to track their life in real time. the FitBit syncs with apps on smart phones so it’s a no brainer to use and doesn’t require any fancy setups or extreme equipment.
#2) Monogrammed Yoga Mat
For fitness enthusiasts who seem to already own everything under the sun that there is to own, get them something more personalized. A monogrammed yoga mat is sure to be a welcome addition to their collection. It’s thoughtful, and it also ensures that no other yogis will accidentally walk away it.
#3) Sweat Wicking Undergarments
Underwear can get a little complicated for the fitness enthusiast because your average pair is not designed to hold up in high friction, high sweat circumstances. But luckily there are tons of sweat wicking ones out there that come in cute colors and patterns. Let’s be honest no one can enough pairs of undergarments, helps to push off laundry day a bit!
#4) Visijax Commuter Jacket
Have a friend who insists on biking to work? The Visijax Commuter Jacket is a must have. The front and back of the jacket not only have plenty of LED lights for high visibility in a variety of conditions, but it also has a turn signal built in for when the biker raises their arm. It takes biking safety to a whole new level and will give them an added sense of security when on the road with tons of cars.
#5) Fitness Inspired Jewelry
The Erica Sara Race Bling Collection will engrave things onto jewelry like race times or someone’s favorite sport of choice. It’s a great way for the avid racer to wear a statement piece and conversation starter without actually lugging around their real medals and ribbons! For those sports enthusiasts who wear charm bracelets, they might love one inspired by their love of health and fitness.
#6) The Class Pass
The Class Pass is becoming extremely popular in some cities, and it’s a great gift for an athletic person who’s stuck in a rut or who’s always complaining about lack of diversity in their workout. Essentially the pass allows people to visit specialty gyms that they don’t belong to on certain days, which makes the whole town open for business. When the pass expires they might feel motivated to continue on at one of the studios…or they might realize that they’ve already been doing it right the entire time.
#7) The SmartMat Yoga Mat
The SmartMat yoga mat is not your average yoga mat. It’s equipped with sensors that track your movements and can actually correct you when you get out of line. This is perfect for the beginner who wants to learn at home or for the novice who’s trying to expand their repertoire. It syncs with an app so you can keep track of your progress. The price tag is not surprisingly a little steep, but it’s sure to be a hit.
#8) S+ Sleep Tracker
Now there is a sleep tracking device that doesn’t need to be attached to your body, it can do it’s tracking right from the bedside table and looks pretty much just like a speaker. The device can track breathing patterns, movement in the night, and even environmental conditions that might be effecting ones sleep. Who couldn’t use a little extra help in the shut eye department?
#9) Bluetooth Headphones
The cords from headphones are not only annoying to detangle from the insides of a gym back, but they’re a real nuisance to workout in too. Any runner will have a story about accidentally yanking out an earbud on the go. Bluetooth headphones on the other hand take care of this issue simply by cutting out the whole issue of cords altogether. Some of them are also quite effective at cutting out the outside noise so the health enthusiast can get their workout done in peace.
#10) The Polar A300
If your fitness enthusiast is a swimmer they might enjoy using a waterproof tracker. The Polar A300 has general tracking capabilities about fitness levels and sleep patterns, but it also will alert you if you’ve been inactive for too long and give some suggestions. The fact that it’s waterproof makes it stand out against the competition.
Authored by Avril Reyes
What do you think of these gift suggestions for the health nut in your life? Let us know if you felt inspired to try out any of these in your own quest for health or fitness!