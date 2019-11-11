This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my full disclosure policy for details.
Life can be crazy! If you’re trying to find a way to wind down without having to worry about pharmaceutical side effects, try a few of these natural ways to relax. Remember, whenever possible, find a way to eliminate the source of the stress. Sometimes all it takes is a phone call or a good night’s rest to put your heart at ease.
5 Natural Ways to Relax And De-stress
#1. Practice yoga
Honestly, I made fun of the yoga world for a long time before I finally caved in and tried it during a really stressful point in my life. It absolutely blew my mind how I could calm down so much and work through a lot of the things I was worried about in under an hour.
If you’re looking for a class to help soothe anxiety, look for a slower-paced class like Hatha or a meditation group.
#2. Natural supplements
There are many great herbal supplements on the market that can help a ton with stress and tension. I take Calm Now a blend of hawthorn, ashwagandha, rhodiola rosea, B vitamins and a host of other stress-relieving components.
There are tons of other products on the market that will help as well: valerian root and melatonin can make a big difference if you’re having a hard time sleeping. Do your research and always make sure that you aren’t allergic to any of the ingredients in your supplement of choice.
#3. Sleep on a consistent schedule
Your body is actually a very sensitive machine, and if you’re not taking care of yourself properly, your hormones can go haywire and throw your emotions all over the place. And THAT will be stressful (here are 5 easy and effective ways to de-stress) and won’t let you sleep.
If possible:
- have a consistent sleep schedule (a good sleeping routine will change your life for the better)
- don’t fall asleep with the TV or lights on (actually, turn the TV off a couple hours before bed and read a good book)
- get up at the same time every day
You’ll be feeling a lot more rested and in control of your life.
#4. Start running
If you’ve got a friend that’s into running, you’ve probably heard of the “Runners High.” There really is such a thing! When you get your body moving, it releases endorphins that can majorly boost your mood and outlook on life.
If like me, you’re weren’t born athletic, don’t be afraid to start small. It takes time and effort to be able to run miles without stopping. It’s silly to judge yourself based on others that have been into running since childhood. Get some comfortable shoes and get running!
Don’t run in your regular shoes. That’s a sure way to get hurt and give up to early. But a good pair of running shoes and you’ll be prepared to take on the world.
#5. Eat healthy
Chemicals like MSG can trigger all kinds of strange reactions – if I eat more than a few bites of anything containing it, I’m guaranteed to have bizarre, scary dreams.
It’s different for everyone, but as a rule of thumb, processed foods aren’t going to be doing you any favors. And if you’re already stressed, the best thing you can do is eat as healthily as possible.
Start your day with a healthy breakfast, have healthy snacks in the house (so you don’t reach out to just food), and eat a wholesome dinner.
Here are some good, healthy snacks for those days when you just need a quick pick me up, or don’t have the time and energy to cook a healthy meal.
I have actually tried valerian root and melatonin and it works like a charm. I had major issues trying to shuffle from a night shift job to a daytime schedule. My body just couldn’t seem to wind down and relax when I needed it to. After a few months of getting no where, someone suggested that I give melatonin and valerian root a try. Less than a week later I was back on a normal schedule and had a lot more energy than before I tried to adjust my schedule. Goes to show what some decent sleep and relaxation can do for you! Massage is another good idea, if you can afford it, or have a sweet enough partner who doesn’t mind working out the tension for you!
I cannot agree enough with the sleep suggestion. I have had a terrible sleep schedule for the past year. This month I’ve been working hard on getting back on track and I’ve been amazed at how much easier everything is now that I am getting the sleep I need. I am happier and less irritable. I have more motivation and can think more clearly. Sleep is so much more important than we realize.