Healthy Breakfast Ideas That Are Quick And Easy

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my full disclosure policy for details.
Breakfast has long been touted as the most important meal of the day, because it’s your first chance to get the body fueled up and ready to start the day. Some studies have even found that people who skip breakfast have a higher chance of developing heart disease. In fact 93% of Americans believe that breakfast is the most important meal, but only 44% of adults eat breakfast every day. Let’s look at some healthy breakfast ideas that are also quick and easy to make.
Choosing a mixture of the right food elements for breakfast is important, both for impacting your immediate energy levels and also for improving your health over the long term. Your best breakfast is going to be convenient, but full of lean protein and healthy carbs to keep your energy levels high. Here are some well rounded breakfast options and why they’re so good for you!
Healthy Breakfast Ideas
#1. Omelet
Eggs are a great source of versatile protein and a classic breakfast dish. Omelets are a lean way to get that protein while also incorporating vegetables like spinach, mushrooms, and tomatoes as a source of carbs, and maybe some healthy fat by way of a bit of cheese or avocado.
Don’t shy away from the cooking element involved in making an omelet. Eggs cook really quickly. And if cooking them in a particular shape is too complicated, just turn it into a scramble!
Mixing proteins and carbohydrates into the same meal is the best way to sustain your energy and satiation throughout the morning. Plus, eggs have a whole bunch of health benefits beyond their protein content, including being a good source of vitamin D.
It was once thought that eggs were a food to be avoided for people with high cholesterol, but researchers now think their effect was over exaggerated and eggs are considered healthy for most people.
#2. Oatmeal
Nothing beats a warm bowl of oatmeal on a chilly morning to really get you going. Whole grain oats are high in fiber, which not only help you to feel full, but also keeps the digestion system in good working order.
You may have heard that oatmeal can actually help lower your cholesterol. This is due to the soluble fiber it contains, which forms essential bonds with cholesterol in the body and sweeps it out as it exits.
To bump up the satiety level of eating oatmeal, add a dollop of coconut butter or almond butter. Both of these are sources of healthy fats and full of antioxidants. Top it off with a sprinkle of cinnamon, which is antioxidant rich and has been shown to assist with weight loss efforts.
#3. Greek yogurt with fruit
Another great source of protein is low fat Greek yogurt, which differs in consistency and sugar level than the yogurt that you might be used to. It is thick, creamy, and tangy, which makes it a perfect base for mixing with some fruit and getting topped with something like chia seeds.
Try adding blueberries to the mix, which are one of the most potent carriers of antioxidants and taste delicious while still being low in calories.
The natural sugars in fruit make them a good source of energy boosting carbohydrates without adding any refined or processed elements. They have been shown to improve everything from your memory to your blood pressure and metabolism.
Throwing some chia seeds on there as a topping is a sneaky way to get a ton of heart healthy omega fatty acids which are usually just found in sources like fatty fish and some nuts. Omega fatty acids are also paramount for healthy skin. They help the skin to retain the moisture it needs to remain hydrated and look plump.
#4. Almond butter with whole grain bread or banana
Think of almond butter as a way to make a more mature version version of your classic PB&J. It is slightly lower in saturated fat than peanut butter is and it has a really appealing taste and consistency.
Spread it on one slice of whole grain bread to make an open faced sandwich, or simply swipe some of it onto a banana. Whole grain bread is a good breakfast choice. It’s full of energizing carbs to get you going. Bread that’s been refined or processed is going to spike your insulin levels too fast and lead to cravings and can cause your energy to crash.
Besides being convenient, yummy, and filling, bananas are also hiding away a surprising amount of health benefits inside those peels. Bananas are a good source of tryptophan, which has been proven to improve the mood and reduce feelings of depression. It also regulates the blood sugar. That means that you won’t get an insulin spike from its sugar, but rather a more stabilizing feeling of fullness after eating it.
Bananas have high levels of the vitamin B-6, which is better to get through foods than through supplements. Vitamin B 6 also helps everything: from strengthening the nervous system to creating white blood cells, to aiding in weight loss. Bananas also help to regulate the digestion system (no matter which direction it’s currently skewed) and help to sweep toxins from the body.
I hope these healthy breakfast ideas have inspired you to start your day better! Want more breakfast ideas? Try one of these delicious smoothies for those days when you need to be out the door fast. Or, a high protein breakfast if you know you’ll need a lot of energy.
Ready to eat breakfast foods to keep on hand
Now, we all know that there will be days when you just don’t have time to prepare even the quickest breakfast. So, it’s smart to keep a few healthy bars on hand. Here are some of my favorites.
Crunchy Chocolate Chip Chia Granola Bars Stone Ground Whole Wheat Fig Bar Nature Valley Breakfast Biscuits,
Will you be trying any of these powerful and filling breakfast options? Let us know what you think about these choices or the personal twists you like to put on your breakfast!
I love eggs and I think one of the best things about them is that you can incorporate all sorts of healthy vegetables into them. Whether in an omelet or scrambled, I usually do a 50/50 ratio of eggs and vegetables.
I’ve been trying to add more eggs to my breakfast routine lately. I love an omelet, but I don’t always have the time in the morning to prep the vegetables. But I’ve found that one fried egg, maybe with a piece of toast or half a bagel, carries me well into the lunch hour.
Greek yogurt is one of my favorite morning foods. It keeps you full for a long time, and it’s great for you. Add a little fruit and agave, and you have a perfect morning snack.
I love eggs! I am not a big fan of omelets though. I just like plain eggs. Once in a while I will toss some cheese in the eggs. Eggs are the source of protein right?
I love Greek yogurt. I have been eating it for about six months now. I like mixed berry and strawberry. I was shocked to see how many calories that some brands have.
I wish I did this. I love vegetables but I don’t like them in my eggs. I try to eat a Greek yogurt along with eggs in the morning. I boil eggs and take one of those on the road.
I swear I read a recipe for a make-ahead omelet. I haven’t tried it yet though. You should look it up online and see if you can make one ahead of time.
Yes, eggs are a great source of protein. I always add cheese (low fat) but I also add mushrooms. I figure why not get one serving of vegetables first thing in the morning.
I stick with Dannon Greek Yogurt. It has 80 calories per container. I have never tried the plain Greek yogurt. I should try it and then add my own fruit or nuts in it.