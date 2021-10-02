This post may contain affiliate links. That means if you click and buy, I may receive a small commission. Please read my full disclosure policy for details.
Entrepreneurs are creative. Creative women need inspiration. What better place for a female entrepreneur to find inspiration than those who have come before her? Here are 7 inspirational quotes for women entrepreneurs.
Inspiration is necessary for everyone taking on a difficult task. While there are times we cannot see the ups and downs of business, we can take solace in the fact that everyone who has come before us has dealt with some form of adversity in his or her business. Whether we are holding ourselves back or we are overcoming the hurdles of business, it is important to remember that we are not alone.
So, ladies, if you are looking for inspiration or just a quick pick-me-up, check out these seven inspirational quotations that every successful female entrepreneur lives by.
Inspirational Quotes For Women Entrepreneurs
#1) “Don’t Worry About Failure; You Only Have to Be Right Once”
This quotation comes from Drew Houston, the Co-Founder, and CEO of Dropbox. This quote is reminding us that failure is an option because it is always a possibility; however, success cannot be reached without taking some form of chance.
Houston is telling us that taking that chance is worth every failure you have experienced because one good success will erase all of your failures.
Remember, ladies, do not focus on your failures, and continue to work toward success, because “you only have to be right once.”
#2) ”Any Time is a Good Time to Start a Company”
This quotation from Ron Conway is telling us to start now. Ladies, let’s be honest here, it can be easy to not start something—especially something that has a lot of risk to it. We make excuses as to why now is not the time to start our business. We tell ourselves that it isn’t possible.
Well, Ron Conway is telling you that it is a good time to start your business. Did you want to wait until the kids are out of school? Why wait? You can’t start your business until you talk to the right people? Why not?
Starting your own business is in your hands. Do not tell yourself that it is not the right time, because eventually, you will convince yourself that you are too late, and you will scrap a potentially great idea.
Listen to Conway, and get the negative thoughts out of your head, because now is the perfect time to start your business.
#3) ”If You’re Going Through Hell, Keep Going”
While we rarely look to Winston Churchill for business inspiration, I say that this quotation really embodies a lot of what business is about. Many people who start a business tell you to do what you love. They say this because there are some hellish parts of the business, and you need something to remind you why you are there.
Winston Churchill’s quote about going through hell translates great to business. When times are tough, don’t give up. Push through, figure out a business plan that works fixes the problems you are having.
Never let the stress of the business overwhelm you. Think critically and analytically to get yourself out of the hell that you find yourself in.
#4) ”I Knew That If I Failed I Wouldn’t Regret That, But I Knew the One Thing I Might Regret is Not Trying”
If you are starting your business, and you are overwhelmed by the sheer number of things you didn’t realize business entailed, Jeff Bezos (the founder of Amazon) will get you back on track with this quotation.
Your business is starting, and if you have gotten this far, you know you are passionate about what you are creating. Therefore, Bezos is telling you not to give up now, because that is where real regret comes in.
Do not project failure. Project your confidence in yourself and your product.
Know that if you fail, it was worth the try and that if you never try, it was a true failure. Avoid regret, and take the chance, that is what business is all about.
#5) ”The Way to Get Started is to Quit Talking and Start Doing”
This is another quote that really gets us out of the talking stage of business, ladies. Walt Disney said this, and he had a very good point.
If you find yourself talking about what you “want to do” at parties or social events, you are at a great start when it comes to business. You are looking for feedback from your social group. Now, as Walt Disney would have you do, start doing.
You have spoken with enough people to show yourself that this is a great idea. You have the passion and the drive, and now it is time to get moving!
#6) “Remember to Celebrate Milestones as You Prepare for the Road Ahead”
Nelson Mandela reminds us, with this quotation, that it is important to reward ourselves for even the smallest of accomplishments.
Rewards are important, because they remind us of what we have done, and they inspire us to push forward.
Consider the milestones of your business: your first dollar, your first thousand dollars, your one-year anniversary, your new line of products, your first storefront. Have you celebrated these things?
If not, it is time to do so, because your work ethic, self-confidence, and the atmosphere of your business depends on it.
#7) “Whether You Think You Can or Think You Can’t—You’re Right”
I think every female entrepreneur has heard this quotation from Henry Ford. However, it is important to repeat it.
Your attitude toward your business is just as important as your business plan. Staying positive and focused will help you succeed. Telling yourself that you cannot do something is just as detrimental as a stock market crash.
Remember that there is power in your thoughts and words. Keep your thoughts positive, and you will succeed.
It is important to inspire yourself from time to time. Do not think that you are the only one going through a difficult time in business, because even multi-billionaires have had their low points. Find inspiration from them to help you persevere. What is your favorite business-related inspirational quotation? Share with us in the comments below!
