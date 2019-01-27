Increase Website Traffic with These Social Media Tips

Every successful entrepreneur will tell you that word of mouth is the best form of advertising. This is why sites like Angie’s List and Yelp exist. These sites are the Internets’ word of mouth, and they often help companies either gain or lose business.
When you consider what the word of mouth of the internet offers, you should also consider the actions that you can take to ensure that you are getting positive reviews through social media and word of mouth.
If you aren’t sure where to begin, check out these four different ways to boost your site traffic and positive feedback through the many avenues that the internet has to offer!
1. Grab Attention With Photos
All of your social media posts should highlight different products, services, and deals that your site offers. But you don’t have to stop there. You can actually use your social media sites to highlight the members of your team. Give a photo, a bio, and a blurb of that team member’s favorite item or service from your collection.
These photos are what is going to draw your audience in and connect them to your website. This is a great way to grab attention.
Consider your photos to be the first things that people see, so make sure you use professional photos that really draw in the audience.
2. Start a Blog
Have a blog on your website, and connect it (share it) on all of your social media sites. This is a great way to connect your audience to your site. They already like and follow your social media pages, now, get them to your site by connecting them directly to the webpage by having them click on your blog.
The biggest trick with the blog is to highlight the different products or services that your company offers, and link the pages to these products and services directly from the blog.
The blog brings in customers from your social media sites, then the links will bring them to the point where they can make the purchases.
Another great thing about a blog is the fact that your customers can comment on your stories and descriptions right under the article. This is a great way to stay connected with them, answer any and all questions, or give them an opportunity to voice their concerns.
3. Don’t Stop Posting
Even if you have tons of followers, the real way to get more traffic to your website is to continuously post on social media with direct links to your site. The more people see of your posts, the more likely they are to gain some form of interest.
Variety is the spice of life, and that means that your posts need to have a lot of different varieties. Yes, of course, talk about your products, but bring in other important news. What is your company up to? What are the sales that are going on right now? What sales are coming up?
At least once a week, you should be connecting your sales, coupons, and/or low prices to your social media. Additionally, you should continuously show how well your products or services work.
Post videos, explanations, and customer feedback to help your customers understand what your company is all about and how strong your customer service actually is!
Give your audience the opportunity to fall in love with your work by sparking their interest again and again with social media posts.
As always, don’t forget to post the link to your website with every post you put on social media.
4. Get More Friends & Followers
Start connecting with those around you. Everyone who is on your friend’s list should have an invite to like or follow your social media posts. Then, when they like, retweet, pin, or share your posts, all of their friends get to see it.
This is a great way to make your following grow exponentially. Really put yourself out there. On your business cards and flyers, you should always invite people to like your business’s Facebook page, follow you on Twitter, or read your blog.
When you have the following, make sure your posts reach the different demographics of the people looking at your page. Take note of who is interested in which posts, and concentrate on those. This may take a little bit of trial and error, but in the end, more and more customers will be coming to your website.
Authored by Judy Willard
Web traffic can be difficult to achieve in the early stages of a business. When it comes to advertising, social media and word of mouth are the ways to get your customers stomping into your website to see what you have. What are some ways you attract customers on your social media sites? Share your experience with us in the comments below!