This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my full disclosure policy for details.
Times are changing. Soo much unrest and uncertainty! Many people are looking for something to bring in some income while staying at home. Maybe YOU thought of starting something new, or revive some old idea you had (or tried) in the past, but couldn’t make it work.
Today I want to share some thoughts about taking the right steps that almost guarantee a better outcome. Maybe my thoughts will help you, or at least spark in you the desire to go for your dreams and expect success.
This is a sponsored post on behalf of Russell Brunson. All opinions are 100% mine.
Russell Brunson’s Traffic Secrets Book & Challenge
For the last several days I’ve been participating in a challenge: reading (and implementing what I read) Russell Brunson’s Traffic Secrets: The Underground Playbook for Filling Your Websites and Funnels with Your Dream Customers! So far I’ve gone through almost 50 pages, and I already learned so much!!!
The purpose of the challenge is to find your dream customers.
So far, the book helped me think about these questions:
- who is my dream customer
- what are my dream client’s core desires (they usually fit in one of these: health, wealth and relationships)
- which challenges I’m facing at the moment
- moving my dream customer from pain toward pleasure
- where are my dream customers hiding?
- which websites do they follow?
- what social media do they prefer?
Related: 20 flexible home-based business ideas for women
More great ideas from the Traffic Secrets book
I can’t wait to see what the next pages teach me.
A quick look at the table of content of the Traffic Secrets book shows me the following:
- hook, story, and offer (this will be great for me because I am not good at telling stories that jook people)
- how to create follow-up funnels
- ways to fill your funnel organically, as well as with paid ads
- social media traffic secrets
- Google traffic secrets
- how to use other people’s distribution channels
- and more!
Why you need Russell Brunson’s Traffic Secrets
If you’re trying to grow your business, Russell’s book is a must-read. It will give you actionable steps to follow, that if you implement you will succeed. you’ll be light years ahead of your competition, who didn’t have access to this goldmine.
The book comes with a 30-day challenge that if you follow, leaves no margin for error. You WILL increase your website traffic.
But, who is Russell Brunson?
I heard of Russell a long time ago, but never really knew a lot about him. Through this new challenge, I learned that he is a Best-Selling Author & CEO of $100M software company ClickFunnels.
With more than a million entrepreneurs following him, he sold hundreds of thousands of copies of his books and popularized the concept of sales funnels. ClickFunnels, which Russell launched with a partner in 2014 became the fastest-growing non-venture backed software company in the world. That’s impressive!
In his new book Traffic Secrets: The Underground Playbook for Filling Your Websites and Funnels with Your Dream Customers, entrepreneur Russell Brunson reveals the classic and foundational direct marketing techniques that will allow you to be at the front of new trends and see opportunities that are invisible to everyone else. He shares how to master evergreen traffic strategies in order to fill your website and funnels with your dream customers.
I hope you are as excited as I am about Russell Brunson’s Traffic Secrets Book & Challenge. Take a peek. See how it can help you too!
Thank you Russell Brunson for sponsoring this post. All opinions are 100% mine.