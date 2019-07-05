These days many of us running around exhausted and lacking energy and drive! Especially stay-at-home moms: make breakfast, get the kids ready for school, make lunches, drop the kids off at school, dry cleaning, grocery store, bank, post office, pick up the kids at school, soccer practice, dinner, baths, put everyone to bed, crash. Today we’ll look at how to boost energy and feel better and more at peace.
I’m not even going to get into the schedules of busy women entrepreneurs, and business-women with families. I get tired just thinking about it.
I’ve seen women guzzle Red Bulls, 5-hour Energies, and other chemicals just to have enough energy to move on to the next errand or task. There has to be a healthier way to get a boost of energy, right? Right!
Well here it is: my top nine healthy ways to boost your energy level through the roof. No harsh chemicals. No neon colors when you go to the bathroom. No crashes.
How To Boost Energy Naturally, 9 Different Ways
Drink Water
I bet that you didn’t know that the most common cause of fatigue is dehydration. That’s what makes water the world’s best (and healthiest) energy drink.
I can hear some of you now, “But I like to drink stuff that tastes like something.” Well, fine. Why not spruce up your water by adding some fruit slices and berries? It’ll help add flavor and some extra
vitamins.
Exercise
You might think that exercisign will make you even more tired, but it;s not true. Even just standing up after a long time of being slumped over your computer will help you wake up and get your blood flowing.
If you can, go for a walk around the office, building, or offer to go on a coffee run for the office. Take it one step further and try to plan an exercise regimen around your hectic work/home schedule.
Don't skip meals
Especially breakfast! You know how people say that it’s the most important meal of the day? Well, it is true and it is scientifically proven.
Studies show that people who eat breakfast report being more energized for the day (not to mention, throughout the day) and they are shown to be in a better mood as well. So make sure to get a healthy breakfast before you run out that door.
Meditate
Stress is a big energy zapper. Don’t let it get the best of you. Whenever you feel like you are stressing over your day (or whatever), take a deep breath and meditate. Even just a five minutes will help relax your mind and help you focus on what’s important.
Not only that, but learning how to breathe deeply and controlling your breathing will help bring oxygen into your system, which will help wake you up and it can de-stress you which will help you feel better.
Surround Yourself With High Energy People
Their enthusiasm is contagious. Whenever you are around people you like, you often mimic some of their qualities. So why not capitalize on this?
Surround yourself with people who are filled with energy. They will put you in a better mood and help motivate you as well. We are social animals, afterall.
Take a power nap
Naps aren’t just for kindergartners anymore. A 60-minute powernap can help boost your mood, energy, and can turn your day right around. It will also help you retain information and help calm down your brain.
Snack on apples
They are filled with vitamin C, fiber, and complex carbohydrates which help energize you and stabilize your blood sugar. Keep one with you when you’re on the go and you’ll be ready for the rest of your day.
Add Green Juices To Your Diet
Green juices are amazing: healthy, boosts your energy, loads of vitamins and minerals, etc. So what’s green juice made of? The base is made up of 2-4 leaves of kale, 2-4 leaves of romaine lettuce, 1 inch ginger root, half a lemon (with the seeds removed), one apple (cored), and a clove of garlic. After that, add whatever veggie you want, blend until smooth, and viola! Instant awesome.
By Tallulah Ray
Great tips! I don’t drink coffee or tea. I always feel a lot better after taking a short power nap. At work when I get tired I get up and get moving. I didn’t know apples give you energy. I am going to stock my fridge and work fridge with them.
I haven’t taken power naps since college. I am going to have to try that.
I also need to remember that skipping breakfast has consequences later in the day. I skip it because i am busy and then I am starving and unable to focus by 10:30.
These are all great energy boosters! I find drinking several glasses of water and smoothies are really helpful. The smoothies guarantee I get my vegetables or fruits everyday. It’s so easy to throw everything in the blender and drink it on the go. I also find breakfast and lunch are very important in keeping me going during the day.
I think I’m going to have to try that Green Juice. Normally, I would turn my nose up at an energy drink like that, but the recipe actually sounds decent tasting.
I drink coffee and vitamin water. I don’t like just plain water, so I need water with taste that isn’t full of sugar. That green juice recipe sounds interesting and I may try that one if I can get over the color! I find half way through the work day I start to tire and I work in a high energy job.
You’re right about not skipping meals. Breakfast is my important meal of the day and if I skip it I’m tired and cranky by lunch time. I can’t eat when I’m working so I have to eat a healthy breakfast. Sleep is another one for me. Not enough sleep and I run out of energy by one o’clock.
Green juice is something I’ve been wanting to try, but it’s the taste that I’m afraid of. It just doesn’t sound very appetizing to me and leafy greens like kale can have strong flavors. Do you think the ginger would cut through that?