Delicious High Protein Breakfast Foods

Whether you’re trying to lose weight or just stay healthy, incorporating the right amount of protein in your diet is a necessity. An average adult woman should have about 46 grams of protein every day. Pregnant women need more: about 71 grams per day (you are eating for two now). If you are on a healthy diet, the amount of protein you have every day will add up to approximately 20 percent of your total calorie intake. Let’s look at some high protein breakfast foods you can include in your daily routine.
High Protein Breakfast Foods
Start your day right with good food that will keep your energy up without sugary drinks and donuts.
Here are 5 protein rich quick breakfast ideas:
#1. Quinoa
Quinoa is a super grain. Packed with lots of protein, quinoa is the perfect addition to your breakfast. I like to have it instead of rice for dinner and instead of oatmeal for breakfast. It’s one of those well rounded grains that you can use for anything.
As far as breakfast goes though, I suggest this recipe for cinnamon and pecans breakfast quinoa: it’s delicious!
If you work out in the morning or are running late, these super-food chocolate quinoa bars are perfect! Make some on the weekend and you’ll be fueled for the week 😉
If you’re not craving something sweet, try this Healthy Quinoa Egg Bake.
#2. Chia seeds
Chia seeds are the new black this season. I’m serious, they are the new “it” food. Just check out these stats:
- fiber
- omega-3 fatty acids
- carbohydrates
- protein, antioxidants
- and calcium.
All in those tiny little seeds. Hard to believe that we used to use them to grow “grass” on those funny terra cotta “chia pets.”
Chia Crunch
- 1/3 cup cooked quinoa
- ¾ cup low fat Greek yogurt
- 2 teaspoons of chia seeds
Chia bowl
- 4 tablespoons chia seeds
- 1 cup of your favorite milk (I make mine with soy milk)
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- seasonal fruit
Mix milk and chia seeds in the evening in a glass jar. Shake the jar a few times before placing it in the fridge overnight. In the morning, add maple syrup and fresh fruit. I’ve tried this wiht mango, peaches, and mixed berries (strawberries, raspberries and blueberries)
#3. Eggs
Eggs are the go-to breakfast protein because, well, they are a traditional breakfast food. The thing that you have to watch with eggs is the cholesterol content. Try not to overdo the egg breakfasts. If possible, swap to a recipe that only contains egg whites every once in a while. Like this spinach and egg white omelet.
If you’re really craving some egg yolk though, I suggest this recipe for Turmeric Tomato Onion Omlettes: just don’t make it too often.
The Mediterranean diet is considered one of the healthiest diets in the world. It’s linked to things like lowering the risk of heart disease. Sounds pretty good, eh? All right, with that said, check out this recipe for a Mediterranean morning scramble which packs an awesome 11grams of protein into your happy, flat, little belly.
#4. Flax seeds
Flax seeds used to be the “it” food but the hype has since calmed down some. It doesn’t change how good it is for you though. It is rich in protein. One serving yields around 30 grams of protein. With that in mind, why not try this recipe for gluten free protein crepes which ask for ground flaxseed.
#5. French toast
You read it right: French toast. If you substitute the white bread with whole wheat bread, use egg whites instead of the whole egg, and opt for low fat milk instead of whole milk, you get a healthier version of our favorite, sugary, weekend breakfast. Try this recipe for healthy French toast and try serving it with some Greek yogurt.
#6. Yogurt
Greek yogurt is so good for you (and it tastes fantastic)!
Here’s an idea: mix together ¾ cup multigrain cereal, 8 chopped cashews and ¾ cup plain low-fat Greek yogurt. Drizzle with 1 ½ teaspoons of maple syrup and enjoy! DELICIOUS!
We’ve focused on breakfast today but don’t stop with breakfast. Make sure you include protein rich foods with your other meals. Some of the healthiest source of proteins come from beans, whole grains, and soy products. They’re not high in saturated fats and cholesterol (like meats are), but are great as far as protein content goes. So try to incorporate some of those things into the rest of your meals.
Hopefully you can now add more high protein breakfast foods to your daily routine.
Authored by Tallulah Ray