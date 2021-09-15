This post may contain affiliate links. That means if you click and buy, I may receive a small commission. Please read my full disclosure policy for details.
Before the takeover of the internet and reality television, the 90s came up with some pretty cutting-edge ideas when it came to toys. Although we might romanticize the era of grunge and alternative music today, there was an innocence that is long forgotten.
Although the technology wasn’t as advanced as it is today, there were some pretty cool toys that incorporated both electronic and innovative features that were nothing short of fun. Here are some of the greatest Christmas presents of the 90s.
Best Christmas Presents Of The 90s
Go down memory lane and remember the good old days with these Christmas toys of the 90s. Most of these are remakes of the old toys, or mini collectibles and are available on Amazon. They make great gifts for family and friends (or a gift for yourself).
26. Mall Madness
A board game that talks. You can’t get any cooler than that.
Milton Bradley Electronic Mall Madness
25. My Little Pony
Every little girl wanted one of these.
My Little Pony 8-inch Pinkie Pie Figure
24. LEGOs
Although these are making a comeback, thanks to the LEGO Movie Franchise, I spent hours building odd structures with my brothers.
23. Crossfire
The commercials for this game were more exciting than The Expendables.
Crossfire Rapid-Fire Game EXCLUSIVE
22. Easy Bake Oven
Who doesn’t love a half-cooked brownie from a lightbulb?
This is the new version of easy bake oven.
Easy Bake Ultimate Oven, Baking Star Super Treat Edition with 3 Mixes. for Ages 8 and up. (Oven Only, Multicolor)
21. Laser Tag
This was a good first-date idea.
Here’s today’s version of this game!
Kidzlane Laser Tag Guns Set of 4 | Lazer Tag Guns for Kids with 4 Team Players | Indoor and Outdoor Laser Tag Play Toy for Kids and Teens Boys and Girls | Ages 8+
20. Wrestling Buddies
The proportions of these wrestlers were most unsettling.
Jayefo Sports Kids Grappling Dummy Punching Bag for Kids Children Wrestling Exercise BJJ Boxing MMA Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Throwing Judo Bag Buddy Youth Training Dummies (RED)
19. My Pet Monster
These little guys were great for snuggling at bedtime.
Here’s a collectible remake of the popular monster.
Funko Pop! Retro Toys: Hasbro – My Pet Monster
18. Skip It
If you were coordinated enough for these, then they made a great way to exercise. If not, then they made useful weapons.
Champion Sports Skip Ball Ankle Toy for Kids, Pack of 6, Assorted Colors – Durable Hopper / Swingball Set with 18-Inch Cord, 5.5-Inch Diameter Ankle Ring – Fun Jumper and Exercise Equipment
17. Tiger Handheld Games
These nifty devices came in handy during long road trips. Sometimes the screen was too hard to read through.
Hasbro Gaming Tiger Electronics Disney’s The Little Mermaid Electronic LCD Video Game, Retro-Inspired Edition, Handheld 1-Player Game, Ages 8 and Up
16. Pokemon
“Gotta catch em all!”
15. Gameboy Color
When these rainbow-hued versions came out. The grey ones were rendered uncool.
Pokemon Gameboy Color Collection 7-Pack (Green, Blue, Red, Yellow, Gold, Crystal, Silver) USA
14. Moon Shoes
These couldn’t actually send you to the moon, but they could land you in the hospital.
Big Time Toys Moon Shoes Bouncy Shoes, Mini Trampolines For your Feet, One Size, Black, New and improved, Bounce your way to fun, Very durable, No tool assembly, Athletic development, up to 160 lbs
13. Furby
People literally went crazy for these. Now they’re available at CVS for about $14.00
Suduone Owl Plush Interactive Talking Toy – Mimics What You Say (ROSEO)
12. Tamagotchi
I had one of these before I got a live pet.
Tamagotchi Pix – Floral (Pink) (42901)
11. Care Bears
These cuddly colorful bears were fun to collect.
Basic Fun Care Bears Special Edition Collector Set
10. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Is it just me or did anyone else have a crush on any of them?
City hero Turtles 6 PCS Set New – Mutant Ninja Action – TMNT Action Figures – Turtles Toy Set – Ninja Turtles Action Figures Mutant Teenage Set
9. Talkboy
If Kevin McCallister could fight bad guys and book a room with it, then I had to have it too.
Talkboy Tape Recorder and Player As Seen in Home Alone II (Tiger Electronics 1992)
8. Super Mario Bros. 3
If you didn’t like this game, then you’re not a friend of mine.
The Adventures of Super Mario Bros. 3: The Complete Series
7. Super Soaker
Let’s be real, the bigger these were the better. If you had the latest addition that came with like a gallon of water then you basically owned the neighborhood.
TEMI Water Gun for Kids Super Squirt Gun Water Soaker Blaster – 2 Pack 21” Big Water Cannons No Leak for Toddlers & Adults Water Toy Pistol Long Range Summer Swimming Pool Beach Outdoor Party
6. Discman
These CD holders eventually replaced cassette tapes which were a pain to rewind.
5. Cabbage Patch Kids
Sure, they were adorable, but wasn’t it just a tad bit weird that so many babies were being grown on a farm?
Cabbage Patch Kids Collectible Cuties Woodland Friends 3 Pack
4. Teddy Ruxpin
This talking bear was basically a tape recorder, but it was so cool seeing him sing to Groove is in the Heart.
Teddy Ruxpin – Official Return of the Storytime and Magical Bear
3. Super Nintendo
it wasn’t enough to just have the regular Nintendo. When these babies came out, the old addition was rendered trash.
Super Nintendo SNES Bundle with Super Mario World (Renewed)
2. Power Wheels
You were easily the coolest 5-year old on the block if your parents bought you one of these.
Power Wheels BBQ Fun Jeep Wrangler, 12V battery-powered ride-on vehicle with pretend grill and food for preschool kids ages 3 to 7 years
1. Nintendo 64
These came after the Super Nintendo and with the added racing features in video games, you could do flips on a speed boat or race Luigi in Mario Kart.
Nintendo 64 System – Video Game Console (Renewed)
There you have it! 30 Cool Christmas gifts from the 90s. If you know someone who could use being a kid again, or you would like to teach your offspring that there was a world before smartphones, then I highly recommend that you gift them one of these.
What about you? Were you a 90’s child? What were some of your favorite toys and games growing up? Please tell us in the comments below!
I was a child of the 90’s and I remember getting a lot of these gifts as presents for Christmas. What a great walk down memory lane! The coolest gift I got was Mall Madness. I remember having a bunch of girls over for a sleepover and playing this game half the night.
It is always funny to look back at the popular toys for each generation. Furby is a name I will always remember. I stood in line after working a swing shift on Black Friday to get one of those little guys for a friend I knew that just had to have one. The worst 48hrs of my life but she still loved it so in the end it all worked out well (after a much deserved nap too).
I still have my Care Bears and my Cabbage Patch kid from when I was a kid. They are not in great shape though. I loved these gifts.
What a great way to bring back memories! I remember so many of these toys and my favorite one that I wanted the most for Christmas was the colored Gameboy. I had the hot pink one and I remember my friends being so jealous because they got stuck with the yellow one.
I know someone that collects them and she needs at least two full bedrooms just to display the ones she wants shown. I don’t think I would have the room to collect something that big, we are already running out of room as it is now.