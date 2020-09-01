3 Easy Ways To Use Apple Cider Vinegar For Beauty

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my full disclosure policy for details.
You enjoy some vinegar with your fish, use a couple of cups of it when your coffee pot needs a good cleaning, and maybe you even use it to wash your windows. But you may be surprised to hear that you can also use this versatile liquid as a part of your daily beauty regimen. Want to know how to use apple cider vinegar for beauty? Keep reading 🙂
How To Use Apple Cider Vinegar For Beauty
Using apple cider vinegar for hair
WOW Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo & Hair Conditioner Set – (2 x 16.9 Fl Oz / 500mL) – Increase Gloss, Hydration, Shine – Reduce Itchy Scalp, Dandruff & Frizz – No Parabens or Sulfates – All Hair Types
This may sound a bit weird at first, but give it a try. And, don’t worry: the vinegar smell won’t linger on your hair after you’re out of the shower.
You can buy apple cider vinegar from Amazon (or your local beauty store), but if you don’t want to spend the extra money, you can make your own.
Did you know you can use apple cider vinegar to make your own hair conditioner? Simply mix 1 part vinegar to 3 parts water and rinse after washing your hair, making sure to massage it into your scalp. This will prevent dandruff, another benefit of using vinegar on your hair. Once your hair dries, the vinegar smell goes away.
You can also make a leave-in conditioner by using apple cider vinegar, water, and a few drops of essential oil.
- 1/4 cup of apple cider vinegar
- 3/4 cup of water
- 20 drops of your favorite essential oils (cedarwood, rosemary, tea tree, and lavender essential oils are the most beneficial oils for healthy hair)
Place this solution in a spray bottle, and spray your hair for soft, tangle-free hair.
This homemade conditioner made with vinegar will help get rid of any build-up from other products you use on your hair. It also makes your hair shiny and lustrous.
You can use this spray daily, or any time you need to detangle your hair.
If you color your hair, you might want to test out a small patch first to make sure the vinegar won’t hurt it.
How to use apple cider vinegar for skin
- Vinegar clears the skin of blemishes, and also makes it feel smooth and tight. (Some even claim it prevents wrinkles and lines.) Apple cider vinegar makes a great astringent. To use it, wipe a cotton ball soaked with the vinegar on your face. Or, just dab it where you need to in order to get rid of a pimple that has suddenly appeared, for instance. And, as with using vinegar on your hair, you won’t end up smelling like vinegar all day one your face dries.
- Another way that vinegar can help your skin is by drinking it: mix a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar with water and drink some every day.
- If you stayed too long in the sun, vinegar can also help with sunburn relief. Vinegar, mixed with water and dabbed on painful skin, can also provide some sunburn relief. Apply some lavender oil diluted in coconut oil after, and your skin should recover by the next day.
How to use vinegar for nails
- Icky Nail Fungus – If you suffer from nail fungus, a vinegar soak can help. (Vinegar is too acidic for fungus to live.) Or, just pour a good amount of white vinegar over the nail two or three times a day. Keep doing this every day until the fungus disappears. It may take a couple of weeks to see results, but it’s so worth it!
- Before You Polish Your Nails – If you want your nail polish to last longer, take a cotton ball soaked in vinegar and rub it over your nails before polishing.
- For Nail Nourishment – If you have brittle nails, drinking a glass of water with one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar can help. Or, you can mix apple cider vinegar with one tablespoon of honey, an egg yolk, and a teaspoon of vegetable oil. Use the mixture on your nails two to three times a week.
Check out these natural remedies for damaged nails.
Sure, you can have a shelf full of beauty products for your skin, nails, and hair. You can also spend hundreds of dollars on them, or, you can just invest in a couple of easy to get, inexpensive bottles of vinegar.
Using apple cider vinegar for beauty will save you money and help alleviate many inconveniences, all done naturally.
Great tips here. I love beauty care on the cheap! I’d heard of using vinegar to seal in color after dyeing your hair, but I didn’t know you could use it on your skin. Definitely giving this a try tomorrow!
I use vinegar for a multitude of things around my house, but I had no idea there were so many beauty regimens that you could add it to. Thanks for the tips!