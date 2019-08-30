3 Ways To Use Lavender Essential Oil

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my full disclosure policy for details.
Most people associate lavender oil with sleep and relaxation. And while that’s one this oil’s benefits, it’s not the only one. Today we’ll look at 3 other popular ways to use lavender essential oil in your family.
There are several healing benefits of lavender that most people may not even know about. Here are a just a few of those healing benefits.
Ways To Use Lavender Essential Oil
Minor burns
Lavender mixed with a carrier oil can do wonders for minor burns! It will help ease the pain, inflammation, and the burn itself. See how Adriana used lavender oil for a pretty bad burn!
This is one of the leading benefits outside of the normal calming benefits the herb is known for.
Make a mixture you keep handy for burns in the kitchen, or even at the beach. I love the coconut oil for this: it liquefies above 76 degrees, so it makes it easy to mix with the lavender oil. You can add a few drops of vitamin E or sweet almond oil to help give it more skin restorative properties and help sooth the skin around the burned area. Make this mixture and keep it in the fridge (or a cool place) in an airtight glass jar.
Here’s my favorite recipe:
- 30 oz coconut oil
- 20 drops lavender essential oil
- 7 drops frankincense oil (helps restore skin quicker)
Mix in a glass jar and keep in a cool place. Use for minor burns immediately for quick relief.
Bug bites
When you’re outdoors having fun, bugs have fun too, by attacking you. Itching is annoying and if you’re not careful, bug bites can get infected. The same lavender ointment or lotion that you use for burns can be used on bug bites as well.
The added bonus to the anti-inflammatory properties of the lavender is that it also works as an antiseptic. It can help clean the area, draw out any infection or poisons from the bug bite, and soothe the area all in one easy to apply mixture.
The mixture you use to combat bug bite itching can be enhanced by adding a few drops of any of these oils:
- tea tree
- peppermint
- eucalyptus
Eucalyptus OilPure Tea Tree Oil Peppermint Oil
All of the above oils can be used to prevent insect bites if you dilute in water or witch hazel and dispense them through a spray bottle before you get out in nature.
Skin Irritations
Skin irritations caused by sunburn, dry skin issues, or rashes can be soothed by lavender as well. The healing benefits help calm the rashes or dryness causing the irritation and help keep it from spreading. They also help soothe the area so the skin can restore itself.
In addition to these benefits, the lavender can also help keep the skin hydrated and smooth during the healing process.
If you decide to buy lavender from a local store, make sure you are buying pure lavender. In some cases, you may be purchasing a dried form of lavender that has been enhanced in some way to add to the scent. These extra perfumes and sprays can detract from the healing properties of lavender and may actually cause allergic reactions.
There are a few companies that are trustworthy. Buy your oils form them:
- DoTerra
- Young Living
- Plant Therapy
- Mountain Rose Herbs