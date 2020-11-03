20+ FREE Ways To Increase Website Traffic Today!

This post may contain affiliate links. That means if you click and buy, I may receive a small commission. Please read my full disclosure policy for details.
If you’re looking for ways to increase website traffic, you’ll love these ideas that will help you “naturally” get repeat visitors to your website.
Easy ways to increase website traffic
A website without traffic is not really useful, is it? If you’re new to web content publishing, and wonder how you can bring more traffic to it, look up successful publishers and follw their methods. I gathered some of the easiest methods below for a quick read.
I encourage you to take a look at my review of Russell Brunson’s traffic secrets book.
Traffic Secrets: The Underground Playbook for Filling Your Websites and Funnels with Your Dream Customers
- Update the pages on your website frequently. Stagnant sites are dropped by some search engines. You can even put a date counter on the page to show when it was last updated.
- Offer additional value on your website. For affiliates and partners, you can place links to their sites and products and ask them to do the same for you. You can also advertise their books or videos if these products relate to your industry and are not in competition with your own product.
- Allow customers to ‘opt-in’ to get discounts and special offers. Place a link on your site to invite customers to ‘opt-in’ to get a monthly newsletter or valuable coupons.
- Add a link to your primary page with a script ‘Bookmark or add this site to your favorites’.
- Add a link ‘Recommend this site to a friend’ so that the visitor can email your website link, with a prewritten title, “Thought you might be interested in this”, just by clicking on it.
- Brand your website so that visitors always know they are on your site. Use consistent colors, logos, and slogans and always provide a ‘Contact Us’ link on each page.
- Create an ‘Our Policies’ page that clearly defines your philosophy and principles in dealing with your customers. Also, post your privacy policy as well so that clients know they are secure when they visit your site.
- Create a FAQ page that addresses most of the doubts and clarifications about your product or your company that are likely to be asked. This helps to resolve most of the customer’s doubts in their first visit to your site.
- Ensure that each page on your website has appropriate titles and keywords so that your customer can find their way back to your site if they lose the bookmark.
- Never spam a client, who has opted for newsletters, with unsolicited emails. Later, if they decide they want to ‘opt-out’ of the mailings, be sure you honor their request and take them off the mailing list. They may still come back if they like your products. But they will certainly not come back if you continue to flood their email box with mails they no longer wish to receive.
- Create a site with valuable content, products, or services.
- Place primary keywords within the first 25 words in your page content and spread them evenly throughout the document.
- Research and use the right keywords/phrases to attract your target customers.
- Use your keywords in the right fields and references within your web page. Like Title, META tags, Headers, images, etc.
- Keep your site design simple so that your customers can navigate easily between web pages, find what they want, and buy products and services.
- Submit your web pages i.e. every web page and not just the home page, to the most popular directory services. Hire someone to do so if required. Be sure this is a manual submission. Do not engage in an automated submission service.
- Keep track of changes in search engine algorithms and processes and accordingly modify your web pages so your search engine ranking remains high. Use online tools and utilities to keep track of how your website is doing.
- Monitor your competitors and the top-ranked websites to see what they are doing right in the way of design, navigation, content, keywords, etc.
- Use reports and logs from your analytics to see where your traffic is coming from. Analyze your visitor location and their incoming sources whether search engines or links from other sites and the keywords they used to find you.
- Make your customers’ visit easy and give them plenty of ways to remember you in the form of newsletters, free reports, reduction coupons, etc.
- Demonstrate your industry and product or service expertise by writing and submitting articles for your website or for article banks so you are perceived as an expert in your field.
- When selling products online, use simple payment and shipment methods to make your customer’s experience fast and easy.
- When not sure, hire professionals. Though it may seem costly, it is a lot less expensive than spending your money on a website which no one visits.
- Don’t look at your website as a static brochure. Treat it as a dynamic, ever-changing sales tool and location, just like your real store to which your customers with the same seriousness.
