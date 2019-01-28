6 Natural Beauty Secrets You Don’t Want To Miss

When was the last time you had a bad hair day? Or dry skin? When was the last time that you spent a fortune at a local box store, grocery store, or pharmacy for beauty products? Did you know that you probably have the ingredients needed to fix most beauty emergencies, right in your kitchen? Here are my favorite natural beauty secrets.
6 Must Try Natural Beauty Secrets You Should Try
1. Soften dry skin with a homemade sugar scrub
Have you ever tried a sugar scrub? I got one as a Christmas gift a few years ago and I was hooked! It makes for a great gift to give your friends if you don’t want to overspend around the holidays. But what’s more important, is that sugar scrubs work great for everyday us: they help soften your skin and heal dry skin as well.
My favorite is a lemon sugar scrub because the lemon helps to break down what binds your dead skin cells to your healthy “new” skin cells. The sugar acts like a gentle exfoliator.
Lemon mint sugar scrub recipe
- lemon juice from one lemon
- 5 tablespoons of sugar
- 1 tablespoon of olive oil.
Apply it in the shower. Scrub all over with a loofa sponge or just with the palms of your hands. Just be careful, as your shower might become slippery from the oil.
2. Use vinegar rinse for frizzy hair
If you rinse your hair with beer, it will help restore the moisture in your hair. If you opt for vinegar instead, it will help you hair have that healthy shine.
Take a bowl of beer or vinegar (not both at the same time) and let your hair soak in it for a few minutes, then rinse it off with cold water. It’s kind of like a home spa treatment. Brewery style.
3. Keep acne away naturally
If you have an unsightly pimple, and don’t know what to do, try one of these natural remedies:
- use an ice cube: massage the ice cube over your face until it melts, every night before bed. This will help keep your acne at bay and also doubles the effort of keeping your wrinkles under control
- toothpaste can help too: apply a dab of toothpaste to the zit before you go to bed and wash it off in the morning with a little warm water. As the toothpaste dries, it will draw out impurities from your clogged pores and it also helps to dry out your zit, which will help it shrink.
If you’re going to use toothpaste, I suggest that you opt for the paste type (instead of the gel, which doesn’t work as well). If you want to take it one step further, go the organic route.
4. Prevent ingrown hairs
Ingrown hairs are generally caused by a lack of skin exfoliation. So, in order to prevent them, exfoliate often (use the sugar scrub above), and make sure to moisturize too.
The bet treatment for ingrown hair is prevention. But, if you happen to get one (or a few), you can take care of them by applying with tea tree oil to it (tea tree oil is disinfectant), or with an aspirin paste (see below)
Ingrown hair may look like a big red splotch (like a zit). It will be painful to the touch and sometimes you can see the hair just under the skin.
Dissolve an aspirin tablet in a half of a teaspoon of warm water. After it is dissolved, mix in some honey until it forms a thick paste. Dab it on the red splotch and let it sit for about 10 minutes and then rinse it off. It should reduce the swelling (because aspirin is an anti-inflammatory) and it is also a potent exfoliator.
If you have sensitive skin, you’ll need to look for a different treatment, because aspirin can irritate your skin.
5. Natural hair dyes
If you are looking to lighten your hair a bit (naturally), rinse your hair with chamomile and fresh lemon juice (in place of your conditioner). Then sit outside in the sun and let the heat of the sun dry your hair. The heat will also help lighten your tresses.
For darkening your hair, with a hint of red, rinse your hair with walnut tea.
6. Help for dry, flaky lips
Are you frustrated with how often you need to reapply your lipstick? The problem probably falls on your dry flaky lips, which make it hard for the lipstick to stay on. Instead the lipstick flakes off with our flaky lips.
The solution? Exfoliate your lips. Apply some natural lip balm to your lips and then gently exfoliate your lips with a toothbrush or a clean mascara wand. Then take a tissue and wipe away the flakes. Afterwards, reapply the lip balm and then apply your lipstick and/or lip gloss.
Now it’s your turn. What beauty issues do you have? Do you have any suggestions, tips, or tricks for other beauty problems? Do you prefer natural solutions or over-the-counter solutions? We want to hear from you! Share your opinions, thoughts, ideas, and questions with us in the comment section below.
By Tallulah Ray
I am definitely going to have to try either the beer or the vinegar for my hair. It is so hot and humid here in the summer that frizzy hair is a constant problem for me.
Me too, the beer idea sounds like it might really work! I’m not too sure about smelling like I have been drinking all day, but I am willing to give it a try and see how it works!
I am going to try the beer trick out too. I figured I would just do it on a day when I am not going to leave the house and see how it works out.
I’ll have to try the aspirin trick. Redness is a huge problem for me. If anyone knows any other tricks for reducing redness, shout them out! I’d love a natural remedy.
How long does the hair trick last for? My hair normally gets a bit lighter during the summer months. How light can it get? And is there any way you could lighten it too much?
I would never have thought of using an ice cube on my face before bed, but it doesn’t get too much simpler than that does it? I will have to add that trick to my beauty regime!
My biggest problem is my dry flaky lips. I have the exact same problem you mentioned; when I apply lipstick, it goes away so fast that I almost gave up putting it on. I will try your remedy and hope it works 🙂
I was reading yesterday that most face cleaners out there are complicated, and we end up picking the wrong ones for our face. They mentioned that the ones you normally want have under 5% BHA. I wonder if something similar applies to lips as well?
I am not really sure about that because I don’t usually use normal face cleaners. I have a complicated skin that has a little acne so I have to follow a certain treatment for that. It would be interesting to know if that applies to lips though.
I’ve been using toothpaste on my pimples since I was a teenager and it works like a charm. It seemed to be easier when I was younger and all you could buy was the white toothpaste, because that works the best. Now I have to go and find the cheapest, whitest paste I can find. But it does the trick!
Me too! I find that as I get a little older, I have red spots that pop up and this sounds like it just might work. Older skin is different, so it’s not actually the normal “greasy” acne, but I am going to try it anyway. Simple ice cubes couldn’t do any harm at least!
Does this work in any area or only the face? What happens if one springs up say under your chin or near your ear? I have had the latter happen before and those are always the worst to deal with.