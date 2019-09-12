This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my full disclosure policy for details.
Frozen yogurt is a delicious and healthy alternative to ice cream, but it can be expensive to buy from supermarkets. Here’s how to make frozen yogurt at home.
In recent years, frozen yogurt has gained popularity as a choice of dessert. That’s because it is considered a healthier alternative to ice cream. According to Calorie Count, half a cup of vanilla ice cream contains around 145 calories, while frozen yogurt contains 115 calories per half cup.
Frozen Yogurt Recipe
To create the frozen yogurt you will need:
- three cups of Greek style yogurt
- 3/4 of a cup of white sugar
- one teaspoon of vanilla extract
Additional extras include honey or pieces of fruit. Or you could use fruit flavored yogurt such as lemon and mango to begin with, before you start the freezing process.
Frozen yogurt is a quick and easy dessert to make and tastes great either on its own, or accompanied by fruit, chocolate, or honey. What’s more, you can even create your own flavors.
Some popular and inventive choice of frozen yogurt flavors include:
- mango
- chocolate
- honey and nut
- watermelon
- wild cherry
- cheesecake
- pineapple
- cookie dough
The ingredients for the frozen yogurt are very similar to ingredients for smoothies.
The tools you will need to create frozen yogurt are:
- a large bowl
- plastic wrap or foil
- an ice cream machine
- a refrigerator
How To Make Frozen yogurt
There are a few different ways of making frozen yogurt. It’s up to you which method you choose: either with an ice cream machine (this one’s the best seller, and for good reason!) or simply freezing the yogurt.
The easier option is to simply take the Greek style yogurt and place it in the freezer for around 1-2 hours. If you want to make the yogurt different, you can add the honey or pieces of fruit in first. then place the foil over the container and freeze.
The alternative is to mix the yogurt, white sugar and vanilla extract together and stir in a large bowl until it’s completely dissolved. Then taking the bowl, empty the contents into an ice cream machine where it should be frozen according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Again, this may only take an hour or two.
When serving, the frozen yogurt should be hard, but still soft enough to scoop out and eat.
Why is Making Frozen Yogurt At Home A Better Choice?
While there are a great range of flavors and choices available in the supermarkets, frozen yogurt is a lot more fun when you’re making it yourself. You can mix and match different flavors to create something which looks and tastes unique.
Creating your own frozen yogurt also tastes better than the supermarket brands. It is healthier too, since you know exactly what ingredients are in it.
Learning how to make frozen yogurt will save you lots of money and open up a world of adventures 😉