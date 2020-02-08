Memory Boosting Foods You Must Include In Your Diet Daily

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my full disclosure policy for details.
Have you ever walked into a room and wonder what you needed from there? “Why am I standing here?” Have you ever been in the middle of a conversation and forgot a word you use all of the time? “Ummm… What’s the word I’m looking for?”
Memory can be a tricky thing because the human brain has delicate functions. While we know exercise can get the blood pumping to our brains, it is not enough to give them the energy they require for memory and cognitive function.
It is common to begin noticing a loss of memory as we grow older. Whether it’s losing the car keys or cell phone, or forgetting words as we write memos for work, losing pieces of memory can be alarming to all of us. Check out these seven memory boosting foods you can add to your exercise plan in order to help you improve your memory.
Memory Boosting Foods You Need To Know About
#1) Coconut Oil
Coconut oil is rich in triglycerides which help your body’s energy. Not only that, but they also help your body produce glucose for the brain.
Coconut oil has been linked to helping prevent Alzheimer’s and dementia. It strengthens your brain function early on.
Try using coconut oil to replace vegetable oils in your stir fry and veggie preparations. YUM!
#2) Blueberries
The antioxidants in blueberries help strengthen your blood flow and give you even more energy.
Blueberries are not only rich in antioxidants, but according to sunwarrior.com, “The flavonoids in blueberries also improve communication between neurons, improving memory, learning, and cognitive function.”
So, blueberries will not only help you reach back into your memory, but they will also help you retain new information that comes in.
Blueberries are very versatile. You can add them to sauces, salads, desserts, and protein shakes. Or, make frozen blueberry yogurt. Mmmmm…… good!
#3) Broccoli
While broccoli is great for every part of your body’s health (especially digestive health), it can also strengthen your brain functions.
It is packed with vitamins C, B, and K which work to increase blood flow. This blood flow is essential to memory.
Make fresh or frozen broccoli a staple in your evening meals. You can also dip fresh broccoli in hummus for a low-calorie, nutrient-packed snack.
#4) Dark Chocolate
Yay! Chocolate! Do make sure you’re eating dark chocolate: the higher the cacao content, the better. Like blueberries, dark chocolate is packed with antioxidants and those lovely flavonoids.
These flavonoids improve blood vessel function, which in turn improves cognitive function and memory.
I like dark chocolate covered almonds and blueberries to give my memory a double dose of power. Of course, you can always use dark chocolate to indulge and satisfy your chocolate cravings.
#5) Nuts
More specifically, walnuts and almonds. These are high in fat and calories, so just a handful two or three times a day will give you what you need. Walnuts and almonds are full of vitamin E.
Vitamin E has been shown to prevent many forms of dementia by protecting the brain from free radicals.
Chop up almonds or walnuts and add them to your lunch salad or breakfast oatmeal.
#6) Rosemary
This fragrant herb is a wonderful complement to any starchy side or meat you prepare.
However, did you know that rosemary can improve memory and cognitive function with its scent alone? WOW!
Try carrying around a sprig of rosemary and taking a nice deep breath once in a while. Fill your home with the scent of rosemary by roasting potatoes with sprigs of rosemary.
#7) Whole Grains
Whole grains are a great addition to your meals because they help increase blood flow. The blood going to your brain will give your memory a boost.
While many of these foods are versatile, whole grains can be added as a part of any meal. Many of us are avoiding carbs and glutens, but in small amounts, whole grains can help us improve our brain function.
Begin the day with whole-grain toast and organic blueberry jam. This will give you the energy you need for the day as well as keep you from forgetting your presentation materials on the kitchen counter!
Losing your memory is a scary thing! Fight back by adding memory-strengthening foods to your exercise plan. Foods with a lot of antioxidants, flavonoids, and vitamins are essential to your brain health. Do you have any other suggestions for memory boosting foods? Want to share a great recipe? Post it in the comments below!