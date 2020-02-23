20 Flexible Home Based Business Ideas For Women in 2020

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my full disclosure policy for details.
Are you tired of working for “the man”? Or maybe your family situation is not bets for working outside the home? I have good news for you. If you do your research, there are many things you could do at home to make some money. Here are several home based business ideas for women.
I know what it is like to be unemployed. After college, it was hard to jump back into the workforce after four years of dedicated studying. I can only imagine what it would be like to be at home, unable to work because of a disability or some other reason.
If you spent your previous life working and making money, this may be a hit to your ego or a difficult concept to grasp (you contribute to your family by being a wonderful wife and mother and by taking care of your family in ways that your husband can’t when he is at work).
If you’re anything like me, that’s probably not good enough for you. I come from a long line of workaholics. If my dad wasn’t working a full-time job, he had at least two smaller jobs or a small business. And that’s what I suggest to you. If you’re having a hard time because you’re not bringing home any bacon, why not dabble in entrepreneurship?
Start off small and work your way to a bigger project as your children grow older and more independent. Let’s look at some home-based business ideas to get you started.
Since this will be a side project for your family, I suggest that you take on a project that will suit your needs and something that you have an interest in.
If your time is limited, I have also added a few suggestions for jobs that don’t include starting up your own business. Instead, they are more like little assignments that you can take on when you have time.
20 Home Based Business Ideas For Women
#1) Antique Restoration
If you’ve got a good eye for antiques and you’re fascinated by restoring things to their original beauty, try out this fun job. Tami is doing this over at her Curb Alert Blog, and it looks like she’s having a lot of fun and making money at the same time.
#2) Blogging
I’ve seen a lot of great mommy blogs out there. Some make just a bit of change on the side, but others make a full-time income working from home.
There are a LOT of courses out there: some more expensive than others. I personally took a lot of them. This one right here is one of my favorites. It’s the one course that helped me focus and find my groove. It also helped me grow a blog in 18 months from start to until I sold for $25K. Take a peek: you’ll love Robin’s courses (this or any other ones on her site)
#3) Candy/Sweets Making
I’d be in real trouble if I tried this. I love sweets too much and I’d probably wat my profits.
#4) Card Making
If your friends have commented on your wit or your ability to say the right thing, card making may be the side-job for you!
#5) Teaching Music
This is wonderful because you can take on as many or as few students as your schedule will allow.
#6) Bed And Breakfast
If you’ve got a wonderful and inviting home, why not try to start a bed and breakfast. Bonus points if you live in a tourist town.
If you have an empty couch or guestroom, try AirBnB.com:so many people make full time income by renting a small corner of their home! And, you can also invite people and make money toward a trip or two you and your family might want to take.
#7) Tutoring
Just like music lessons, tutoring is flexible and rewarding.
#8) Soap Or Candle Making
I’ve always been interested in scents, which is why soap and candle making has intrigued me so. You can create your own “flavor” and use them as gifts as well as selling them to the public.
Using essential oils is a great way to scent your soaps in a healthy way. Learn more about essential oils here.
#9) Proofreading
Are you the “grammar Nazi” in your family? Why not try your hand at proofreading? You can find some great jobs on websites like oDesk or eLance
#10) Sewing And Alterations
Being a seamstress is one of those great professions that has spanned decades.
#11) Scrapbook Making
Everyone loves them but not everyone has the time or talent to make beautiful scrapbooks.
#12) Jewelry Making
I suggest that you spend most of the year building up your inventory (and building your name on Etsy) and investing at a booth at your local holiday craft fair.
#13) Knitting, Crocheting, or Quilting
This is another great Etsy business.
#14) Making Stuffed Animals
Crochet Cute Critters: 26 Easy Amigurumi PatternsWhimsical Stitches: A Modern Makers Book of Amigurumi Crochet PatternsAmigurumi Treasures: 15 Crochet Projects To Cherish
Going with the theme of crocheting, “amigurumi” is a great trend that finds its roots in Japan. It involves crocheting small and cute stuffed animals.
#15) Housecleaning
This will involve more of your time and money but it is a great way to make some extra cash if you can find a babysitter for one day a week.
#16) Virtual Assistant
Nope, you don’t have to leave your home to be a secretary.
#17) Garage Sale Management
It’s a great summer job if you can find a sitter for a few Saturdays.
#18) Personal Shopping
This is especially great during the holidays when busy businessmen and women may want someone else to do their Christmas shopping for them.
#19) Child Care
If you’re taking care of your own children, why not offer to babysit one of your friends’ kids as well. If they all get along, your kids will find some great playmates and you can make some extra cash.
#20) Freelance Writing
The sky is the limit. Write articles for bloggers, write and sell Kindle books, how-to guides, etc. And if you’re not the best writer, why not try to go into making custom cover letters and resumes?
I’m not going to lie: starting your own business is hard work. However, it may help you feel a little more fulfilled, especially if it involves something that you like to do or that you are good at.
Some of these ideas are great! I’ve actually been thinking about making my own jewelry but I have to find a design that I like first. The problem then is making sure that other people will like it as well. Maybe I will just give it a go and have a booth at our craft fair in November.
That’s a really comprehensive list, but there could be more online options. Five out of 20 is a good start, but with more and more options for everything from shopping to schooling I would think there would be more for employment.
What a great list of at-home jobs. I love the ideas that are crafty! I love crafts and my ideal job would be sharing my love of crafts and making money! Maybe when I retire I can get serious about this.
I see new craft sites pop up all of the time, and the amount of women bloggers I see just keeps multiplying. I can not count how many sites I read over that are all maintained from a women. From hosting their own sites to doing the code work behind the blog.
I see a bunch of reseller sites. I found one today that sold everything from those at home foot spas to little homemade earrings. Some of the prices were pretty reasonable too but if they are not direct reseller sites I am guessing they are drop-shippers instead.
Proofreading sounds like a good one for me because I definitely fit the grammar Nazi description, but I’ve heard mixed reviews about oDesk and I know nothing about eLance. I’ll have to check it out. In the meantime, I’ll just keep correcting my husband!
Make Money for Free you do not have to pay anything even do not require refer anyone just join this full easy proven training and system and Make money without spending money. So enjoy http://vipspecialgifts.com/go/Shweta/