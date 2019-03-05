You’ve heard a lot about essential oils, but you’re not sure how to use them, what’s safe and what’s not, how to create your own blends, etc. There’s so much to learn! but there’s no need to get overwhelmed: here’s a quick overview of using essential oils for beginners.
Everything you need to know about essential oils for beginners
What are essential oils?
Essential oils are highly concentrated plant extracts. Some may come from plant leaves, while others are extracted from the seeds. Each plant may only contain a small amount of oil, so many plants are used when creating the essential oil that end up in the dark amber bottles you are used to seeing. Since the oil is so concentrated, a little goes a long way.
How to use essential oils?
When using essential oils, you need to dilute them with a carrier oil or water. For example, when using a diffuser you only need 10-15 drops of oil per 100 mL of water.
Some common carrier oils that you can use are:
- sweet almond oil
- olive oil
- jojoba oil
- coconut oil.
When using a carrier oil, you need 30mL of carrier oil per 10 drops of essential oil.
What can essential oils do?
Essential oils can help you to relax, unwind, and even heal any minor ailments that you might have.
Although it seems that essential oils are a new, they have actually been around since ancient times and have been used for centuries. When first used, our ancestors learned through trial and error. They would watch what plants animals ate when they were sick and try them to help heal ailments. As they learned what plants, berries, and roots helped heal them, they would pass it down from generation to generation.
I’m sure you have friends that use, and may even sell, essential oils. I see so many positive stories of people using essential oils! It can be as simple as using lavender oil to help them sleep at night, or an essential oil blend that helps their kids become calmer.
Things you can make with essential oils
If you love to take baths, you can make your own bath bombs or bath salts with essential oils.
Relaxing Lavender Bath Salts Recipe
- 1.5 cups of Epsom salt
- 1/4 cup of baking soda
- 1/2 cup of sea salt
- 20 drops of lavender oil
- food coloring (optional)
- lavender flowers (optional)
Don’t care for bath slats? You can make many natural products you can use on a daily basis:
- natural deodorant
- blend some oils for better sleep
- create a mixture to keep in your kitchen for burns (this recipe with lavender works miracles!)
- diffuse some in your home to change the air
Essential oils can also be used to help make soaps, skin creams, shampoos, and candles.
Using lavender oil can be soothing, while eucalyptus can help clear your sinuses.
Be careful! Essential oils are powerful and can be harmful if not used properly!
Essential oils can be used for a wide variety of things, but always be careful and do your research when using oils. Some oils are not for everyone.
- If you are pregnant you should avoid oils such as jasmine that contain ketones, which can be sedative and pain relieving.
- Some oils are not safe for children such as fennel.
- Citrus oils can cause sunburn if you are out in the sun too long.
- If you have sensitive skin, avoid oils such as citronella and thyme.
- If you have high blood pressure or epilepsy, you should not use oils that stimulate your nervous system.
There’s a lot more to learn about essential oils, but this is a start. Learn more about oils by reading one of the books below.
Now that you know a bit more about essential oils for beginners, you can feel more comfortable using them more often. Enjoy your newfound natural friends 🙂