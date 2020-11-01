This post may contain affiliate links. That means if you click and buy, I may receive a small commission. Please read my full disclosure policy for details.
Fitness does not follow the same path for everyone. Every body is different, and every body’s goal has slightly different requirements for getting you there. When it comes to building lean muscle, in addition to doing weight training and resistance training, there needs to a focus on the dietary aspect of getting fit. Here are 9 foods that help build muscle fast.
Lean muscle not only makes you look toned and lean, but it burns more calories at rest than fat does so the more muscle you put on the more you can rev up your metabolism.
Thinner Leaner Stronger: The Simple Science of Building the Ultimate Female Body It’s pretty common knowledge that protein is a key food item for building muscle since the body requires its amino acids to repair damage to the muscle fiber from weight training, but carbohydrates are an important part of the process as well.
Carbs restore glycogen that is lost during exercise, as well as help to move amino acids into the muscles. Eat these foods and take these supplements to ensure that you are getting the most out of your muscle-building efforts.
Top Foods That Help Build Muscle
1. Quinoa
For vegetarians who want to build muscle mass, eating quinoa can be a huge help. Yes, it is a grain, but it is also a complete protein with nine different types of amino acids. Quinoa is also gluten-free and is daily digestible. It’s also full of fiber to keep you feeling satiated after a hard workout.
2. Almonds
Almonds are not only another vegetarian source of protein, but they are a great source of magnesium which has been proven to help with protein synthesis in the body as well as energy metabolism. Both of those reactions are important when it comes to getting lean and building muscle.
3. Salmon
Salmon has tons of protein and they are also a good source of omega-3 fatty acids. Don’t overlook seafood options when it comes to choosing your protein sources. Fish in general is an awesome source of protein, but it also has so many other nutrients in it that are important for you as well. The omega-3 fatty acids that are found in fish help reduce inflammation in the body which can significantly speed up your recovery times between workouts.
Check out the amazing benefits of earing salmon.
4. Cottage Cheese
Cottage cheese is an incredibly high source of protein while still being low in fat, which is ideal when you’re trying to get long and lean. An 80 calorie serving has 14 grams of protein but only 2 grams of fat.
5. Lean Meats
Lean cuts of beef are not only one of the top protein sources, they also contain a ton of minerals that you need. Beef is high in iron, zinc, and vitamin B12. Chicken of course is a winner when it comes to the protein and calorie ratio, and it is extremely easy to find in lean servings.
6. Soy
Soy is yet another good vegetarian source of protein which is good to mix in when you don’t want to eat steak every night. It’s a complete protein and it is also full of healthy amino acids. Soy is easily marinated and can be cooked in a variety of ways to make its appearance more subtle if desired.
7. Eggs
Eggs are an extremely versatile source of protein and they are also mobile in a hard-boiled form which makes them the perfect protein source on the go. Eggs are high in protein and low in fat, but they are also considered the most available form of any other protein out there.
The protein that eggs provide is basically perfectly accessible to the body and is therefore ideal for building muscle. Might as well give the body what it’s looking for right?
8. Whey
Whey is one popular supplement for increasing muscle growth, but it should be used as an occasional alternative to other protein sources as opposed to instead of them. Whey is a good thing to throw in a shake or juice post-workout if you won’t have time to eat a protein-rich meal.
9. Caffeine
Caffeine does not directly help with muscle growth, but it does provide the energy boost that you might need to complete a workout. Research has shown that taking caffeine before a weight training session can increase the number of reps you get in and how long you train.
Are you trying to incorporate more muscle building into your health and fitness experience? Let us know your favorite muscle supporting foods or what you plan on adding more of into your diet.
Reply