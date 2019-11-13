This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my full disclosure policy for details.
Ever heard of the phrase, “You are what you eat?” The energy that you’ll have throughout the day highly depends on what you choose to ingest. You don’t have to be a nutrition expert or a top athlete to make the most of your meals. All it takes it being smart about what you put into your body. Here are 6 of the best foods for energy: add them to your daily routine for a healthier, more energetic you.
Food is fuel and although the occasional sweet or fattening food might fill you up, these foods also have the tendency to slow you down. So if you want to zip through your day with that extra zing to your step, keep these high- energy super foods well stocked.
6 Best Foods For Energy
#1. Quinoa
Quinoa ( pronounced keen-nwah) is getting a lot of rave reviews lately, and for good reason. Originally found in the Andes, these grains are used in various dishes for added fiber. Rich in protein and energy, quinoa is great for filling you up without slowing you down. Plus it contains all 9 amino acids, which works out perfectly, because it is essential for your body’s function.
The versatility of quinoa lends to it’s flavorless attribute, making it useful in various dishes and a canvas to add any flavor of your choosing, from smoothies to to salads and even in stews. Quinoa is also packed with magnesium, vitamin C, folate, calcium, potassium, iron, and much much more, making it ideal for any meal, from breakfast to dinner.
#2. Brussel sprouts
Brussel sprouts are getting their shine nowadays as the most eaten cruciferous vegetable, which also comprises of collard greens, kale, broccoli, cauliflower and cabbage. Brussel sprouts are used in various salads and sides. These little gems also help to reduce cholesterol and helps to fight against various diseases, including cancer.
Packed with vitamin C and vitamin K, this vegetable is pretty high in protein, making a great post workout snack or when you’re on the go.
Roasted Brussel sprouts are AMAZING! Low in calorie, but packed with energy!
#3. Kale
Kale is another powerhouse plant that is pretty popular these days. Kale is rich in magnesium, vitamin C, calcium, folate and various other nutrients that are rated high on the list of energy-supplying food.
Kale’s versatility is also what makes it a an ideal go-to plant. Used in smoothies, drizzled in olive oil for kale chips and also used in various salads and in salad dressings, this super-food goes a long way.
#4. Bananas
Bananas are a great source of potassium, which helps to improve eye health. Because bananas are also full of complex carbohydrates, it’s not unheard of to see them eaten before endurance races. Studies also suggest that bananas work just as well as energy drinks, which makes it a great food to pack in your lunch bag for work or 30 minutes before a long workout. They’re also ideal in fighting that midday slump.
If you want a pick-me-up during the day, consider bananas as your go-to food. With their dietary fiber and filling characteristics that add heartiness to cereals and yogurts, there is really no reason why you shouldn’t add this delicious food to your diet.
#5. Blueberries
Blueberries offer an array of options, including beautiful sauces and gorgeous healthy smoothies and dressings. These little blue buds are a powerhouse of antioxidants and are low on the glycemic index so they don’t necessarily trigger blood highs.
Also, wild blueberries are said to be nutrient dense so these are great options to add to a little fat like yogurt and granola or in a smoothie as an quick snack.
#6. Chia seeds
If the name sounds familiar from those 90’s chia pet commercials, then you’re right, because these little seeds are what’s used to grow on the pottery plants. However, for a more healthy approach, you can also eat them.
Chia seeds are tiny and flavorless. But they pack a major punch in terms of fatty acids, as they pack the most of any known plant. Just a couple simple tablespoons and you’ve got a ton of magnesium, potassium, iron and calcium.
If you want to make the most of your workout or just a way to get through the day without dragging your feet, try these 6 foods to add vigor into your day.
What’s your favorite energizing food? Have you tried all of the ones listed above? Please share! We want to hear from you!