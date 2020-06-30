5 Easy Anti Aging Tips To Implement Today

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my full disclosure policy for details.
Every woman wants to stay young (men doo too!). You can get lost in all the skincare products that promise youthful skin. But did you know that caring for your skin alone will do nothing for you if you don’t actually take care of your body from the inside out? Here are 5 easy anti aging tips you can implement today and feel better about yourself.
Effective Anti Aging Tips
Life extension science, also known as anti-aging medicine, is the study of slowing down or reversing the processes of aging to extend the average lifespan. But is there a way to slow aging down naturally and produce a longer, youthful lifespan?
Let’s throw away all the craze on anti-aging creams, supplements, hormones, and surgeries, and let’s take a look at ways to prolong life while feeling energized and being healthy throughout our lives. Here are five ways to attack aging naturally without any ‘magic’ remedies.
1. Resistance Training
There is research to show a decline in metabolism for every decade of aging following 25 years of age. There is additional research that shows a decline in muscle mass between the ages of 25-65. And since muscle uses energy, is it safe to assume the decline in muscle mass attributes to the decline in metabolism, right?
One of the biggest anti-aging benefits of resistance training is the boosting of one’s metabolism. Resistance training stimulates the synthesis of muscle gain and since muscle is highly metabolic, meaning they use energy when they contract, the end result is the spike in metabolism.
At the very least, strength training reverses the decrease in muscle fiber size that occurs with aging and inactivity. Resistance training has also been shown to increase insulin sensitivity and thus, lowering insulin levels which makes the addition of resistance training vital to include in our daily routine.
2. Eat Less Sugar
Women’s fitness is in huge controversy as there is so much wrong information in the media. 40% of women in North America are on some type of diet. Instead, we should be concentrating more on eating a balanced diet we can sustain long term.
We consume soo much sugar, which increases blood sugars and affects insulin production! Insulin causes the division of cells which leads to cancer. Having excess insulin also leads to insulin resistance and we see this more and more with an increase of newly diagnosed diabetes each year.
Our body develops insulin resistance to protect against the harmful effects of high levels of insulin. Insulin resistance starts with liver and muscle cells and causes these cells to be less able to use insulin and sugar, forcing sugar to fat cells for storage. 40% of dietary carbohydrates are converted to fat normally and this percentage is expected to be much higher for someone who is insulin resistant.
3. Get Adequate Sleep
Did you know that lack of proper sleep can lead to weight gain, not only by boosting hunger but also by slowing the rate at which calories are burned?
Sleep deprivation can also increase your risk of diabetes and heart disease; whereas the right quality and quantity of sleep trigger the production of human growth hormone, which builds muscle mass, thickens the skin, and strengthens bones. In addition, constant fatigue causes stress and irritability, both of which can contribute to accelerated aging and prevents the body from properly restoring itself.
4. Eat Anti-inflammatory Foods (add a few supplements too)
Inflammation is known as a culprit to many diseases and is therefore suggested to actively reduce early on in life. Avoiding foods high in sugars is recommended to reduce inflammation.
Anti-inflammatory supplements include omega-3 fish oil, vitamins C, E, and D, ginger, and zinc. Vegetables known for their anti-inflammatory effect include greens, kale, and seaweed. Fruits that are known to have anti-inflammatory properties include avocado, blueberries, coconut, olives, papaya, and pineapple.
5. Drink Plenty Of Water
Water is beneficial with our pores and skin, brightens our complexion, and rejuvenated skin tissue by bringing moisture to our entire body. We can stop the signs of aging with something as simple as drinking 6 to 8 ounces of water every day.
Our body is designed to naturally repair and heal itself. The body is made up of cells that are always replacing themselves and they can either produce stronger or weaker cells to supersede. As we age, our body needs more help in regenerating cells. Water is the best way to help our bodies with cell reproduction.
Adopt these principles into your fitness routine and be showered with years of youthfulness and energy.