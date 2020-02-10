This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my full disclosure policy for details.
With spring right around the corner, and it is time to show off your skin after months of keeping your face hidden behind scarves and your body hidden under layers upon layers of clothing! Today we’ll look at 3 essential spring skin care tips every woman needs.
With spring bringing warmer temperatures and sunny skies, you need to change up your beauty rituals to ensure your skin is radiant and sexy this season!
It is important to maintain a moisturizing routine as well as a way to protect your skin. Additionally, spring brings different challenges with keeping your skin clean. Therefore, it is essential to consider all of the different ways your skin can benefit from changes to your products and rituals every season.
If you are unsure how to keep your skin in great condition this spring, check out these three ways to boost your skin’s radiance.
3 Spring Skin Care Tips You Can’t Afford To Ignore
#1) Moisturize your skin
Though there is more moisture in the air during the spring as opposed to the winter, you still need to ensure that your skin is getting enough moisture. The sun can dry your skin out, and it is important to keep your skin nourished and moisturized through the changing weather.
Therefore, using a daily moisturizer is essential for your skin.
Think beyond your face on this one, ladies! Of course, you should add moisturizer to your face, but remember that your arms, legs, and feet are going to be exposed to harsh sun rays. So, it is important to add moisturizer to these areas after you get out of the shower.
Pay extra attention to your elbows, knees, and ankles, because these areas seem to dry out faster than other parts of your body.
When it comes to moisturizing your face, remember that your skin might seem oilier as the weather warms up. However, adding an oil-free moisturizer to your face can actually help reduce the oily skin that you are dealing with. So, don’t ditch the moisturizer just because the weather is changing.
#2) Use Sun Block
While it is important to protect your skin throughout the year, as the sun gets closer to your neck of the woods, it becomes even more essential. If you are used to wearing SPF graded makeup and foundation, this is the time of year to add an extra layer to help you protect your skin.
Even if you aren’t going to be out in the sun for long periods of time, sunblock is essential for keeping your skin healthy. UV rays can tear into your skin at the cellular level, and this can lead to long-term damage. Therefore, it is important to look for a sunscreen that has an SPF of at least 30.
Add a small layer of this to your face, neck, arms, and shoulders before you apply your makeup. If you are staying in the sun for long periods of time, use sunscreen on all parts of your body, including those covered by clothing.
It can be difficult to figure out which sunscreen is best for you. Avoid parabens and a lot of chemicals. Look for natural or organic sunscreens (this is my favorite) to help you ditch those chemicals.
#3) Keep skin clean
We’ve all read dozens upon dozens of articles on the proper way to wash our skin. However, as the weather warms up and we add sun blockers, makeup, and sweat to our skin, the threat of breakouts becomes more pressing. Therefore, it is important to keep our skin as clean as possible throughout the day.
While over-washing can lead to dry, red skin as well as dangerous irritations that can lead to breakouts, it is essential to begin a daily washing routine to help you keep your skin clear and reduce oils.
If you suffer from extremely oily skin, wash your face twice a day. I like to keep a bottle of oil-free acne wash in my shower so that I don’t forget to wash my face in the morning.
A mild steam can help soften hardened oil in pores, so it’s a good idea to cleanse your face in the shower. I usually wash my face after about two minutes in the shower, so that the steam can soften the dirt and grime in my pores.
At night, I remove my makeup and wash my face with a moisturizing cleanser to ensure that everything is off of my skin before I hit the bed.
It is essential to consider your skin type before you decide on a body wash and soap. If your skin is dry, you may find that gentle exfoliates are great ways to get rid of the dead skin and leave your skin smooth.
Twice a week, I use a sugar scrub on my arms and shoulders. I am amazed at how much comes off, and how soft my skin is afterwards.
Keeping our skin clean is a must for those of us looking for radiant, sexy skin this spring!
This spring, make sure you are creating a healthy skincare routine that includes moisturizing, blocking the sun, and cleansing. I hope these spring skin care tips help you create some good habits so you can enjoy better skin year-round.