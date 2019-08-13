This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my full disclosure policy for details.
Tech companies and various other industries will soon be using our mechanical friends in place of human labor as means to more expedient work. They’re not only taking over, but taking the place of humans with better productivity, better retention rates and speedier work output. When the robots take over, will you be ready?
As we move forward, robots will prove to be increasingly valuable to companies as a result of their fluidity and spotless work ethic. Robots not only need to be efficient, but prove to be worthy to investors looking to put their stock into companies. There are so many things that robots can achieve and though they prove to be savvy returns for companies, as an investor, it’s also important that you trust a company that can produce enough output in order to create a sizable profit.
Related: Have you planned for retirement?
When The Robots Take Over, Will You Be Ready?
Here are 3 robotic engineering companies to think about when you want a stable investment that will take your portfolio far.
1. iRobot
From cleaning floors to hospitality service, iRobot serves it’s consumers with security and cleanliness service. With the Roomba, claimed to be the leading product for the company, service about 85% of revenue brought in, investors expect Roomba to pave the way for high quality vacuum cleaners, while the other 15% goes to outdoor cleaning, such as the Looj and Mirra.
Not only does iRobot serve household intentions, government, police and security sectors are also looking to the brand for quality tasks such as disposal of bombs and other strategic projects conducted by the military.
12 % of iRobots sales go to maintenance and technology sectors. With the emergence of other advancements, such as visual navigation and the blue prints of a robotic lawnmower, the company offers promising prospects for serving multipurpose uses that will gain increasing profits for years to come.
iRobot Roomba 891 Robot Vacuum- Wi-Fi Connected, Works with Alexa, Ideal for Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard Floors Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal- Wi-Fi Connected, Smart Mapping, Powerful Suction, Anti-Allergen System, Corners & Edges, Ideal for Pet HairiRobot Braava 380t Advanced Robot Mop- Wet Mopping and Dry Sweeping cleaning modes, large spacesILIFE V3s Pro Robotic Vacuum Pet Hair Care, Powerful Suction Tangle-free, Slim Design, Auto Charge, Daily Planning, Good For Hard Floor and Low Pile Carpet
2. Apple iCloud
According to Steve Wozniak, Apple computer’s co-founder, us humans will all eventually become the pets of robots. Don’t worry, as it will probably be centuries down the road. Wozniak attributes his comfort to the fact that robots rely on nature and us humans are part of nature. After all, robots can’t withstand themselves without their creators.
At any rate, for now, the invention of Apple’s iCloud has piqued the interest of investors. With the advent off the Internet of Things, which will help to make our lives easier, since most of us rely on so much technology to carry out day-to day tasks, securing personal data becomes extremely important.
How much of your live are you willing to put into the hands of computers?
Cloud security is probably more important than having a password or keeping cherished photos and important information in a document on your computer. The Internet of Things will allow for any device with the ability to connect to the internet and on the horizon is Uber cabs that can take you places without a driver.
Although all this new technology is a lot to take in, it is already being set into place. Warren Buffet claims it to be a threat to his investments, which can be your gain as the industry will soon be worth $2 trillion.
3. Lockheed Martin
How would you like to fly the friendly skies with a robot in the drivers seat? Scary thought for some, but airline companies are already considering the idea.
Lockheed Martin credits itself on being chief innovators in security and aerospace defense. With $45 billion in it’s arsenal, the company is surely a huge power player in the stock market, giving Boeing and other European rivals a run for their money. The positive prospects of the company has moved investors stock up more than 140% and since the innovative technology of the unstoppable business has held steadily as a front runner, investors are clamoring for a piece of the pie.
What does this mean for small investors though? Since Lockheed Martin has steadily risen, the prospects for burgeoning and novice investors by 9% in the past quarters, the exceeding estimates, their ability to control costs, and their extracting as much as they can out of each revenue dollar they earn, there is no wonder why the company has such a great reputation in stocks. It’s predicted that it’s stock can only rise even higher in the future.
Taking action where there is opportunity is what investing is all about. With robotics moving into virtually every job industry in the world, there is much money to be made and great profits to be earned if you look in the right places.
So, when the robots take over, will you be ready?
Are you an investor? What companies are you currently holding stocks in? Do you think that robotics are the wave of the future? Please share your thoughts with us and spread the news!