Feeling Sluggish? 5 Ways to Boost Your Energy

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my full disclosure policy for details.
You know the feeling when your get up and go is more like lay down and sleep? It’s an all too common problem due to the energy zappers that are all around us. From getting through the work week to the stockpile of demands that we must attend to. Being drained of energy not only makes us feel sluggish but it has the potential to affect our mood as well. Looking for ways to boost your energy? We got 5 easy suggestions for you.
The unfortunate thing is that there are lots of contributing factors that sap our energy:
- the increase in dark days of fall
- too much sun
- diet
The good things is that there is something that you can do about your lack of energy to bring it up to speed.
If your symptoms are simply low-grade, your common brand of tiredness stemming from the everyday stresses of life (here’s how to reduce stress), be assured that there are remedies that will have you up and out the door in know time. However, if you are finding that you are struggling to even get out of the bed or move, you should see a doctor.
Here are ways to boost your energy and mood.
5 Easy Ways to Boost Your Energy
1. Increase Your Magnesium Levels
According to New York University nutritionist Samantha Heller, MS, RD, this mineral is vital for more than 300 biochemical reactions in the body, which includes breaking down glucose into energy. When levels get low, this can cause energy to drop.
Nobi Nutrition High Absorption Magnesium Complex – Premium Mag Supplement for Sleep, Leg Cramps, Muscle Relaxation & Recovery – for Women & Men – Pure, Gluten-Free, Non-GMO Pills – 60 Vegan CapsulesDoctor’s Best High Absorption Magnesium Glycinate Lysinate, 100% Chelated, TRACCS, Not Buffered, Headaches, Sleep, Energy, Leg Cramps, Non-GMO, Vegan, Gluten Free, Soy Free, 100 mg, 240 Tablets
Women who have magnesium deficiencies are found to have higher heart rates and require more oxygen to do physical tasks because their bodies are working harder which contributes to being depleted of energy.
It is recommended that you take around 300 milligrams for women, while men need around 30 milligrams. Add healthy foods to your daily diet, like:
- almonds
- cashews and hazelnuts
- whole grains
- fish, particularly halibut
2. Go for a Walk
When feeling tired, a walk to the park or around your neighborhood boosts your mood and energy levels as well. Although it might seem counter intuitive to feeling depleted, walking increases energy energy for up to 2 hours according to Robert Thayer, PhD at California State University.
A nice short walk over a long period of time was found bring a sense of optimism as well as a nice way to burn calories. The great thing about walking is that it is easily accessible to the general population. It doesn’t matter where you live, walking is enjoyable for everyone.
3. Take a Nap
Napping as little as 10 minutes has been found to boost our mood and energy to help us get through the rest of the day. Studies show that pushing our brains too far can deplete our ability to think properly when not getting an adequate amount of sleep.
Even when you have to work outside the home, you can at least take a 60 minute power nap in your car, or any other safe inconspicuous area. This will help you to retain any information that you have accumulated in the day and will help to reverse the effects of information overload.
4. Anger Wears You Out
The amount of time that it takes to hold in unexpressed anger puts a lot on the body, making us tired even if we’ve been in bed all day.
One of the biggest culprits of exhaustion is stress, which is a result of anxiety.
Like worry and fear, stress has the ability to leave you mentally and physically drained. The unfortunate aspect of this is that chronic, but low levels of stress over time will often keep rearing it’s ugly head if the problem isn’t resolved.
Instead, counter these mood killers with more relaxing activities, such as a nice day at the park, or talking to a friend. While others may find stress reduction in physical activities, you may find that quiet solitude works for you. Whatever is best for the individual will help to relieve tension.
5. Drink More Water
You may already be aware that drinking lots of water everyday, flushes out toxins within the body. Did you know that thirst is also a sign that you could be fatigued?
Simply drink a tall glass of cool water to combat depleted energy. Even slight lack of hydration has the potential to leave one feeling lethargic and down.
If you find that you are still tired after a good night’s sleep, try cutting out alcohol to see if that helps.
Exhaustion can leave you feeling like a Debbie Downer. You don’t want to do anything, you aren’t in the greatest of moods, and you don’t feel at your best.
Even though being tired is inevitable because we are human, applying these tried and true methods to your everyday life will help you gain the momentum that you need.
I want to know about you. Do you usually find yourself tired all of the time? What are some rituals that you go by that has truly been a lifesaver for you? Your comments matter.
By London Foster
I always reach for nuts (most of the time almonds or cashews) when I am tired or sluggish. I didn’t know that it was the magnesium in them that made me peppy. It’s good to know.
Anger makes you tired and sluggish. I know this first hand. Let go of your anger, you will feel so much better – physically and mentally.
I love nuts too. I just wish they were not so expensive. I also did not know that they had so much magnesium in them. I also didn’t know that magnesium helped with being energized.
I usually go for a walk when there are too many things on my mind. I haven’t thought to go for a walk when I’m tired. I’ll have to try that next time to see if it helps.
I 100% agree that anger makes you sluggish. Anger takes so much out of you. Let go of the anger! I know it is easier said than done.
I love nuts too. I didn’t know that nuts had a lot of magnesium. I do love to eat them. My favorite kind is a cashew followed by almonds.
I am a big fan of taking naps. I don’t take a nap everyday, but if I’m so tired that I’m not really thinking straight, I know 30 minutes of rest is the answer and, if I can, I get in a quick nap.
Naps are great but I just can’t swing them anymore. The only time I take a nap is if I am coming down with a cold and I just cannot keep my eyes open. I do love talking a nice walk though, it is a great way to refresh yourself.