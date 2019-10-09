This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my full disclosure policy for details.
At one point or another, everyone will be affected by a sore throat. And while you’re sick, going to the drugstore to peruse the array of throat lozenges can be overwhelming. Herbal remedies are simple and effective and have centuries of use to back up their claims. Here are some of my favorite natural remedies for sore throat that work.
Best Natural Remedies For Sore Throat
If you have a sore throat and would rather use natural remedies to feel better, you’ll love these alternatives to over the counter medicine.
Apple cider vinegar overnight compress
This was by far the most often method used by my mother while we were children. At the first signs of a sore throat, she’d put an apple cider vinegar compress overnight. Here’s how to use this easy, but efficient home remedy for your sore throat:
- get ready for bed (shower, brush your teeth, etc.)
- prepare 2 towels: one small and thin (you can use a n old kitchen towel, or even an old wash cloth) and a face towel
- fold both towels into lengthwise, until they are 3 to 5 inches, depending on the “patient”. Kids will need narrower towels as their necks are smaller.
- immerse the small towel in hot water (as hot as you can stand without getting burned), and squeeze out as much water as possible
- sprinkle a couple tablespoons of the apple cider vinegar on the hot, and wrap around the neck
- immediately wrap the face towel on top of the wet towel, and secure with a safety pin. If you’d rather not use a safety pin, you can use a warm scarf
- go to bed
- in the morning, remove the wet towel about 30 minutes before you need to get out of bed, and let your neck dry while you’re still under the blankets
You’ll feel a lot better in the morning. If needed repeat this the next night.
Apple cider vinegar lemonade
Make yourself a lemonade with organic apple cider vinegar and local honey:
- 1 cup of water
- honey to sweeten it up (1 teaspoon should be enough)
- 1 tablespoon of organic apple cider vinegar.
Drink this 3 times a day.
You can also make this with lemon juice instead of apple cider vinegar, with the same effect.
Make some herbal teas
A number of herbs are effective for treatment of sore throats. These include:
- Slippery Elm
- Sage
- Chamomile
Slippery elm
Slippery elm is the inner bark of the elm tree and it has a soothing demulcent action that makes it ideal for sore throat. Pour a cup of water over a teaspoon of slippery elm tea and dink 2 or 3 times a day to soothe your achy throat.
Or, you can buy lozenges from the pharmacy and suck on them as often as needed.
Thayers Slippery Elm Lozenges are still available in health food stores today. These lozenges have been on the market since 1902 and are just as effective today as they were when they were first produced. They come in a few flavors, so you can have your favorite pick:
- original
- cherry
- tangerine/rose-hip
- maple
Taking the lozenge form is much more palatable than taking this herb mixed with water.
Fun Fact: Slippery Elm lozenges are used by singers and speakers and others that need to use their voices extensively. They protect the mucous membrane of the throat from harm.
Sage
Sage has numerous actions, including:
- astringent
- antiseptic
- anti-inflammatory
- bacteriacidal
- antibiotic
Combine 1/2 to 1 teaspoon dried sage leaves with hot water and steep for 15 minutes. Drink 1/2 to 1 cup 3 times daily or use as a gargle.
Chamomile
With lots of known benefits, chamomile is one of the most versatile herbs. Drinking chamomile tea can help you relax, sleep better, and it will soothe a sore throat. Add some lemon and honey and you have a powerful remedy for your painful throat.
Sore throat remedies do not have to be confusing or expensive. I hope these simple natural remedies will help you next time a sore throat is bothering you or a loved one. Of course, if your the pain in your throat persists, make sure to see the doctor.