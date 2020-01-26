Healthy Comfort Foods You’ll LOVE!

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my full disclosure policy for details.
Have you always envied those people who can seemingly eat everything they want and not gain a pound, while the rest of us have to monitor every morsel? Yeah, me too! Life must be great for them! Well, today, I’ll share with you 4 healthy comfort foods you can enjoy without guilt.
While I’m not big on dieting, I’m a firm believer that food should be balanced and healthy. If you want to pig out over the weekend, then eat healthy during the week. Sometimes I eat vegan during the day so I can enjoy a big juicy steak at night. I simply can’t fathom why anyone would diet and subject themselves to giving up any food they enjoy, but that’s my prerogative and it works for me. And what works for them, works for them.
There are obviously good and bad foods that lead to all kinds of problems down the road. It’s important to know the good from the bad if one wants to maintain a healthy lifestyle.
We have long been told that certain foods like eggs, chocolate or pizza are bad for us, just for doctors and “experts” to eat their words later, announcing that such foods were good for us after all. As they give us the green light, I can’t help but shake my head.
However, without giving so much thought as to what is best and what is not, as long as it’s fresh and not laden with chemicals, there are foods that are indulgent and, gasp! actually good for you. Here is a list to keep in your pocket the next time you go grocery shopping.
Healthy Comfort Foods You Can Enjoy Guilt-Free
#1) Chocolate
I am so thankful that chocolate is healthy….to an extent. Dark chocolate is the one that you want to keep in your diet plan. Dark chocolate is loaded with antioxidants that kill free radicals, which slow down the aging process.
Despite its reputation for causing acne and other less desirable conditions, chocolate is proven to fight against gaining weight and is assists with coronary artery disease, depression, and anxiety. If you want to get the most benefits out of the delicious cacao plant, eating at least 72% dark is best.
#2) Pizza
Pizza is probably the most popular food that anyone can eat. It’s convenient, it’s basically a meal in the form of a pie, and when eaten with olive oil, tomato sauce and other healthier ingredients, it’s good for you.
And these days, you can make it even healthier by making your crust out of cauliflower.
Pizza is claimed to aid against lung, esophagus and throat cancers (in this research), and its lycopene-containing tomato sauce helps fight osteoporosis. Although it’s thought of as unhealthy, most pizzas contain many veggies that you probably wouldn’t get otherwise(especially if you’re a picklty eater!).
Although pizza can be fattening, it makes a great source of nutrition any time of day and is perfect for any occasion, hitting all major food groups.
#3) Eggs
I love eggs, from my head down to my legs. Eggs are not only a delicious source of protein, with an average over 5 grams per egg, but a great source of B vitamins, folate, phosphorous and selenium.
Eggs were once thought to a cause of heart attack and stroke, but science has recently found the opposite to be true. In fact, no such link was found between eggs and the conditions at all. Since eggs contain iron and antioxidants, they help ailments such as macular degeneration and other eye diseases.
The incredible edible egg is great in many dishes. Free-range and organic is best to get the most nutrients from them without all the chemicals.
#4) Peanut Butter
Peanut butter is great in moderation (sugar might be higher than you need on certain brands) for keeping off hunger.
Packed with nutrients such as magnesium for muscle and B6 for immunity, peanut butter is found to lower diabetes by at least 30% which is great news for all of you peanut butter spoon lickers.
When going shopping for peanut butter choose brands that contain less sodium and sugar. Here’s a collection of healthier natural peanut butters that are delicious! Peanut butter not only makes delicious sandwiches for those late-night cravings, but studies show that consuming more of the spread can reduce the risk of conditions such as heart disease. If you think that PB&J is only for the little ones, think again. Now you have something to replace those rich cakes you’ve been eating.
Enjoying great food shouldn’t come at the cost of your taste buds. Everyone deserves little indulgences once in a while, so why not make them count?
What do YOU think? What are some once-unhealthy foods that you enjoy today? Would you ever consider not eating any of the four foods above? Comment below!