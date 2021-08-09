This post may contain affiliate links. That means if you click and buy, I may receive a small commission. Please read my full disclosure policy for details.
There’s effective marketing, then there’s just flat-out annoying ads. Have you ever gotten blasted back to back with a ton of emails from a particular company? I have. It’s not so much that it’s trying to inform me about their latest sales, but it’s how it’s executed that gives me pause.
If you own a business and you’ve received negative feedback regarding your emails, then you could be committing the crime of email blasting. Email blasting is when you send out an email to more than one recipient, which is normally set around a set of guidelines to execute the proper email. However, when those email blasts keep coming back to back, it can be quite irritating.
Your client has already gotten the message, so how can you let them know about your amazing products or service without offending them with your constant messaging? Here are some signs you need to use more subtle techniques and what to do to create a better relationship with your audience.
4 Ways to Make Your Email Messaging More Effective
#1) What the Email Is For
So you’re constructing an email with the hopes of getting whatever message across to the people that you have chosen, but what exactly is that message? Is it to create brand awareness,? A reminder to your customers that you exist? Perhaps you want to follow up on a sale.
Figure out the objective in the email. Before you press “send,” brainstorm ideas that will get the right message across without being too intrusive. As much as I love some brands, I’ve had to spam them because they were making their presence known way too much.
#2) Don’t Call It a “Blast”
Blast just sounds loud, doesn’t it? Try not to be loud in your emails, blasting your way in to make a sale. For your own professional reputation, don’t use the word at all. The term “blast” sounds like an email is being sent out without a thought or purpose.
Inform your readers in a thoughtful manner, that is both considerate and useful. A good email will get the message across just a few times without having to constantly spew out random data. A reflective message will do the job perfectly.
#3) Learn Who Your Readers Are
Segmentation is dividing your broad audience into a subset of groups with common needs and interests. Your customers are all different and have varying concerns, likes, and dislikes. Taking the time to get to know your readers is way more beneficial to you than bombarding them with information that is not relevant to their life.
Even if you have too many customers to count, it’s always thoughtful to get to know them individually rather so that you can edit your emails to benefit them rather than spewing out emails they won’t benefit from.
A couple of examples of segmentation in an email would be a retail company that emails its new customers about their rewards program and their loyal customers about upcoming events and discounts. Or a bookstore that offers its first-time customers a coupon for purchasing their first book and a reminder for those existing customers that may want a good beach read this summer.
When learning how to target your audience, you’ll be more productive in sending out emails with the confidence of knowing they will be read, rather than thrown in the trash.
#4) Get to the Point
When sending off an email to a friend, an acquaintance, or colleague, we normally have a goal in mind. That goal is to get our point across in hopes that the person will listen or maybe act on it.
Since email blasting has such a negative connotation, it is very rare that anyone would reach their goal in sending off an email in this manner. This is why it’s important to build some kind of relationship with the recipient as a business owner.
It’s really important to think about what you would like to convey in your message before hitting the send button. Any thoughtfulness counts and your customers will feel special because of it.
Even if your goal is to gain more customers, attract more traffic to your business or increase sales, a well-thought-out email means the difference between gaining a new customer and losing one.
You Are Worth More Than You Think
Although you may already know that your business has value, you should let your customers in on it as well. To create value, offer your clients something that they want and will be useful in their lives. To understand what your customers need is to build a relationship with them.
Competitors are all around us in the world of business, ready to sweep us up from under our feet and not in a good way. If you want your customers not to ignore your messages, but consider them, don’t talk down to them, and don’t blast them with data that isn’t relevant to their life.
Keep it simple, get your message across effectively, and market to your varying groups of customers and your business will flourish. You may have to take more time out to build up those better emails, but having a growing business and customers who listen are two very powerful things and worth the effort.
Please let us know what you think! Have you ever been bombarded with emails and had to trash them no matter how much you like the business? Do emails affect what you think about a company? Tell us your opinions in the comment section below!
