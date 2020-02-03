5 reasons women should eat more kale.

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my full disclosure policy for details.
Not everyone is keen on this dark green, leafy friend, Kale. It might be the texture. It might be the flavor. It might be some phobia of eating things that are good for us. No matter what your reason is for disliking kale, it’s time to get over it and eat more kale.
So why am I trying to upsell this leafy green? Kale is incredibly nutritious and is a great addition to snacks (dry it out and bake it), soups (cream or broth-based soups), salads, casseroles, and tons of other types of dishes.
5 Reasons You Should Eat More Kale
#1) High Fiber, No Fat, Low Calories
Kale is great because one cup only has 36 calories, no fat, and 5 grams of fiber. The fiber is good for helping your digestive tract and helping you stay regular. Fiber has also been known to lower cholesterol levels, control blood sugar levels, and helps people lose weight.
Foods that are high in fiber take longer to chew. It’s true, just think about those high fiber foods. The longer you chew, the slower you eat, and the more time your body has to register if it is full or not. Because of that, you are less likely to overeat.
#2) Iron Content is Through the Roof
Kale is great for iron. In fact, it has more iron than beef! Iron is important because it helps bring your body oxygen. It is an important part of hemoglobin (stuff in red blood cells). That’s why, if your period is extra heavy, you feel sluggish (you’re losing a lot of red blood cells, which transport oxygen around).
So, if you’re feeling sluggish around your period, try to eat a healthy portion of kale.
You may also want to add some kale to your diet I you are pregnant or breastfeeding, have kidney failure (especially if you’re doing dialysis treatment), have an ulcer, have some type of gastrointestinal disorder, work out a lot, or have had some fast weight loss.
#3) Kale is Filled with Antioxidants
Antioxidants are good for your body because they help protect against various forms of cancer. They help protect your body against free radicals (which are molecules that are produced in your body after your body breaks down food for energy). Free radicals are also given off by the environment around you (like cigarette smoke and radiation).
They rob your cells of electrons. For the most part, your body can do a good job replacing them (like when your body makes energy out of food). However, it can be difficult when your body is constantly bombarded by them. That’s when antioxidants come in handy. They help give electrons to those free radicals so that they don’t have to steal them from your body. Was that too science-y?
The breakdown: Antioxidants are good. Free radicals are bad. Eat more kale.
#4) It’s a Natural Anti-Inflammatory
If you have arthritis, asthma, or any kind of autoimmune disorder, you know how important anti-inflammatory foods are. Even if you don’t feel as though you need an anti-inflammatory, if you incorporate more kale into your diet, you may find that you feel better.
It may help you
- breathe easier
- to move smoothly and without pain
- get rid of headaches
#5) What Other Vitamins Do They Have?
Kale is high in Vitamin A, C, calcium, and sulfur. Sulfur (and fiber) are great detox foods. They help your body get rid of nasty toxins that accumulate in your body. Calcium is great at preventing bone loss, osteoporosis, and maintain cartilage.
So what do you think? Will you eat more kale?
If you’re not a big fan, incorporate kale in smoothies, soups, stews, and even spreads. You may be surprised at some of your favorite foods, which contain kale, like Olive Garden’s Zuppa Tuscana 😉
What are your favorite recipes that contain kale?
I keep hearing about people eating kale chips and I would love to try them. Can you make them at home? I am thinking it would be like baking any other chips, right?
I could see kale in my Boston Clam Chowder. I might boil it and soak it in butter first, but that sounds like a good combination don’t you think?
I’ve turned my nose up at kale for a while now, but maybe I need to change my tune. Look at all those nutrients! Just eating a little couldn’t hurt me. Maybe I can mix it in with some spinach to fool myself.
I make kale chips with a little sea salt and olive oil. Bake them in a 400 degree oven until they are as crisp as you want them. I also put a packed cup of kale in my green smoothies every morning along with coconut water and whatever fruit I happen to have on hand.
My doctor told me that I need to eat more iron. I guess I’m going to give kale a shot. I really thought it was just to dress-up a plate, not to eat. If kale really has a lot of iron I am going to give it a go.
I could see this too. I don’t think it would even change the flavor of the chowder. Is kale bitter? I don’t think I would soak it in butter. That kind of defeats the healthy purpose of eating it.
I love that kale is an anti-inflammatory. I seem to be having problems with some dental work and my gums keep getting swollen. I hate taking medicine so I might try kale.
Oh this does sound really good. I bet you would not notice it. I agree that I would not cook it in butter first though, I like adding leafy greens to soups.
I never thought about adding kale to my smoothie. That sounds very easy to do. After seeing all of these great things about kale, I might just try this. I think my kids will even like the kale chips.
I like kale chips, but you can’t go into it thinking it’s going to be like a potato chip. It’s kind of like a hamburger versus a veggie burger. Veggie burgers taste nothing like beef, but they’re still good in their own category.
I didn’t know that, either. It’ll be great for my household–if I can convince them to eat it! I guess I have to give it a go first. First time for everything!
Agreed. I did not know this either. What a great bit of information. I hate taking medicine too and if we can take less of it by just eating kale, I’m all for it.
I have tried it a few times but it is not really something I enjoy. I would love to like it at some point but I just don’t see it in my future. How can I learn to love something like kale?
I love kale and I like to pair it with broccoli and spinach for an even bigger Iron boost. I have always had problems with anemia and eating kale regularly has honestly changed my life. Kale chips are one of my favorite snacks too!
I add spinach to soups and casseroles all the time so I don’t see why you couldn’t do the same thing with kale. I like to put kale in my salads, just make sure you wash it really well first.
Kale chips are really good, but they aren’t anything like potato chips. Has anyone here ever tried squash chips? They are really good too, but you have to cut them really thin.