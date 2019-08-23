Can Pets Improve Your Health? 7 Reasons To Get A Pet!

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my full disclosure policy for details.
Can pets improve your health? More and more studies have come out explaining the ways that pets help your overall well-being.
Having a pet is beneficial for your spirit and your health.
How Can Pets Improve Your Health?
1. De-stressing
Have you ever come home from work and been greeted by your faithful dog? Or brushed against by your cute kitty? If so, you know first hand how much your pets can help you relax and forget about the day’s stresses. A recent study found that 55% of people were more relaxed after spending time with their pets.
2. Pets Don’t Judge
Has your boss been screaming at you all day? It’s nice to go home and be loved. While they might nudge their food bowl for dinner, they’re generally just happy to see you.
Because of this, a lot of people say that their pets are their best friends and confide their inner most secrets with them. It is comforting to know that you can divulge something that has been weighing you down.
Writing things down in a journal has been proven to be a de-stresser. The same idea is what makes a pet comforting.
3. Lessen The Risk Of Allergies
Studies have shown that kids that grow up in a household with a pet (especially furry ones) will be less apt to get allergies and asthma in the future. Not only that but they are less likely to get eczema and have a tendency of having a stronger immune system.
Related: Food that will boost your immune system
4. Cats Lower The Risk Of Heart Attacks
In a study of 240 married couples, those that owned pets had lower blood pressure and lower heart rates.
Pets in general have been known to lower the risk of heart disease and heart problems, but researchers have been noticing that cat ownership has been related to a 40% lower risk of having a heart attack (specifically fatal heart attacks).
There is a reason why pet therapy is extremely beneficial and helpful for those who are going through rehab or a stint in the hospital. Another study showed that people who had a heart attack showed a better survival rate if they had a dog.
5. Depression
The statistics involving women and depression is disheartening. This is another reason for women (in particular) to get a pet.
Therapists will often prescribe a pet to people who are suffering from depression. There are many reasons for this:
- unconditional love
- snuggles
- a therapist that stays quiet and won’t ask you if your mother hugged you enough as a child
- etc.
6. Weight Loss
Doga: Yoga for you and your Dog Well, let’s start with the fact that getting a dog requires that you take him or her out for a walk everyday. The fresh air and jog, walk, or run around the park will benefit the both of you.
Walking speed is even affected by walking with a dog. Speed was increased by 28 percent with dog walkers (in comparison to a walker who walked with another human buddy).
If you’re not normally a walker and you start walking your dog for 20 minutes for five days a week, you could lose an average of 14 pounds a year. Taking your dog for a walk for 30 minutes every day fills the minimum recommendations for healthy activity.
Believe it or not, there are even yoga classes that involve you and your dog. Yep, they’re called “doga”. (I can’t even make this up.)
7. Socialization
Pet owners have a tendency of migrating toward other pet owners. Whether it’s just meeting while you take your dogs for a walk around the block or meeting new people at the local dog park, pet owners have a tendency of becoming social people (even if they weren’t to begin with). This social interaction is beneficial for you and your dogs as well.
So, with all of that wonderful news, what kind of pet should you get? There are so many different kinds of pets that you can take home but your own perfect pet can differ from mine. Not only do you have to consider compatibility but you also have to consider what kind of pet you can take care of.
Do you live in an apartment or a house? Do you have a backyard? Are you gone all of the time? Do you have kids? All of these things have to be considered before you go to the pet store. Even having a goldfish can be beneficial to your health.
I’ve heard that cat purrs have a healing effect on injured muscles and bones, but I didn’t know that they lowered your risk of a heart attack. That’s amazing.