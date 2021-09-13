5 Free And Easy Ways To Make Money On The Internet

This post may contain affiliate links. That means if you click and buy, I may receive a small commission. Please read my full disclosure policy for details.
Have you ever thought about how to make money on the internet for free? I’m sure you have! Just like many thousands of other people, I’m sure you have at least thought about it once or twice in your life. Well, in this article, you’re going to learn about 5 free ways to make money on the internet.
Ways To Make Money On The Internet
1. Article Writing
Writing articles for profit has become a very popular method to make money on the Internet for free. Anyone with decent writing skills can become an online article writer and bring in a regular income every month. There are a few ways to profit from article writing.
The first method is to write articles for merchants and companies who require content for their marketing campaigns. The second method is to promote your own products to make a sale or affiliate products to earn a commission.
2. Blogging
Many people are blogging and earning hundreds and thousands of dollars per month. How do they do it? All they do is to take a free blog from WordPress or Blogger, create content, and market it.
These bloggers then monetize their blog through affiliate links to earn a commission or contextual ads such as Google AdSense ads that make them money every time a visitor clicks on one of the ads.
3. Affiliate Marketing
Affiliate marketing is perhaps the most popular and viable way of making money online without busting your guts trying to create products that the market will buy.
You simply find proven products that are already selling well on the market, sign up as an affiliate, and promote the products. When you sell the affiliate products, you earn commissions.
This method can be combined with methods like article marketing and/or blogging to create a well-oiled online money-making machine.
4. Paid-To-Complete Offers
Paid-to-complete offers pay you for filling up a form, survey, or signing up for trial offers. The reason why companies will pay you for filling up a survey form, for example, is because they are doing market research and they want to learn more about their market.
Sites that offer paid-to-complete offers include Cash Crate and Treasure Trooper.
5. Brokering
If you noticed, the methods described so far do not necessarily require you to have a product of your own to sell. Brokering is another method that does not require you to create a product.
With brokering, you match buyers and sellers and get paid a commission fee. You can broker buyers and sellers of digital information products or even eBay products just by sending a few emails to both parties.
