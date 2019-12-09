5 simple self love techniques for women

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my full disclosure policy for details.
There’s no better time to start being kind to yourself than right now.Why let your chance for love and happiness pass you by? Here are some simple but effective self love techniques for women like you and me. Let this year be your best!
Simple Self Love Techniques For Women
1. Surround yourself with people that will lift you up
When I was 23, I was horribly miserable. Surrounded by “friends” who only wanted to take advantage of my gentle nature, I was exhausted trying to keep up with their demands.
I just lost my job, I didn’t have any savings in my bank account and I didn’t have any sense of direction in life. That same year, I met the man who changed my life forever.
He became my inspiration and from then on, good things started happening. I got a new job, got promoted after 6 months and sorted out my finances. I did so many things that I never thought were possible before then.
Life is full complications and problems. Unfortunately, you will never run out of problems; they will always keep on coming and there’s nothing that we can do to stop them.
However, you have the power to change your environment. Associate with people who are positive, and whose great outlook in life will inspire you to be better.
2. Forgive yourself
Mistakes happen. Learn from them and move on. You have to forgive yourself for your past mistakes. Give yourself a chance to make things right and be happy.
Our flaws are what make us unique and real. While you battle your hardships, you are in your truest character. THAT is the reason you’ll attract a good man – one that sees you in your truest, purest and un-corrupted self.
And that’s what true love is about: learning to see our partner’s imperfections perfectly.
And bear this in mind ladies; there’s nothing more stupid than giving up or letting go of the only opportunity in life that is worth living for – LOVE.
I think everything we do in this life should be founded in the notion of being kinder to ourselves. It’s really quite a simple principle that can make life a little easier to live each and every day.
So to help you make a positive change and develop more love and kindness towards yourself, here are some additional tips that you can start doing today.
3. Re-frame your challenges and allow yourself to grow
Neutralize negativity in your life by acknowledging your capacity to do whatever it is that makes you happy.
If you feel that you’ve already outgrown your current job, seek other alternatives by having an open an honest conversation with your boss about the possibility of new projects.
After discussing your options and still your company doesn’t give you new opportunities for self-growth, then by all means pack up your workspace, explore the outside world and move on to greener pastures.
Changes and new challenges make you tougher.
It gives you a chance to improve yourself and learn something new. So, embrace it and be grateful for the opportunity to keep on growing. Sometimes, the best thing to do is just be thankful for the struggles that you are blessed enough to have.
4. Tap into your inner courage and channel it to project more confidence and authority
Start paying more attention on how you frame your mind, what you tell yourself and how you express yourself to other people. The way you communicate tells so much about your personality and can impact the way you are perceived by others.
To help you increase your sense of authority and self-confidence, check this out – Girl on Purpose: How to Help Your Girl Build Self-Confidence and Do All That She’s Meant for in the World
Negative words and phrases like “just”, “I am no expert, but…”, “I can’t” and “What ifs…” make you sound weak, defensive, apologetic, unsure and incapable.
To make stronger statements, you should try to be more straightforward. Rephrase your statements into something more positive and observe formality by refraining from using unnecessary emojis and exclamation marks.
5. Nourish yourself
Support yourself with healthy essentials like good food, exercise and enough rest to increase your physical and emotional strength.
Take good care of yourself by providing your mind, body and soul with everything it needs to live longer and happier.
Also, invest in things that help you live a better life, such as being more mindful and being kind to others.
When you choose to spend your life worrying about your future and regretting your past, you will always be lost and you will never figure things out. Mindfulness and learning to live in the present moment help you become more stable emotionally, physically and spiritually.
By Anne Cacherell
Living in the present is key to being happy and being successful. If you dwell on your past and the mistakes you made you are only setting yourself back.
Never give up on love just because one or two relationships did not work. My close friend and colleague is 32 now and she is getting married in November. She broke up with the love of her life at 26 but she never gave up. In her current man, she has found a soulmate and friend who looks beyond her imperfections.
I think we have all been at a point in our lives where we were unhappy at work and felt like we had gone the limit with a particular job. It would be wonderful if simply talking to our boss and asking for a change in duties would always work. However, not every boss at every job is willing to do this. Sometimes we have to make the best of a bad situation at work, until we can move on to something better.
Everyone makes mistakes along the way. We can dwell on them and make ourselves more likely to continue making them, or use them as ways to learn to make smarter decisions. I have decided to learn from them and keep pushing forward to become a better me.
I love the article that tells you how to sound more confident at work. These are great tips because the more confident you sound, the more confident others will think you are. This can give you a great boost when you are trying hard to impress your boss and show him what a valuable employee you really are.
I could not agree more. Even if you are unsure of what you are doing, sounding confident is a great thing. I try to always be confident in front of my boss and peers. It shows good leadership.
This is so true. The past is the past. Pick yourself up, move forward and try not to make the same mistakes as before. I love this positive vibe of this article.
Exactly, Janelle! I think the way you carry yourself, especially if you are confident and secure in who you are and in your abilities, can dictate how far you will go at work. I think that most managers like the people who don’t need to be hand-held and can think and speak for themselves.