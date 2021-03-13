4 Easy Ways To Restart Life After Burnout

This post may contain affiliate links. That means if you click and buy, I may receive a small commission. Please read my full disclosure policy for details.
Have you ever felt like you are living on autopilot – doing the same old routine every day, going with the flow, and waiting to see where your life takes you? If you’re feeling burned out, it’s time to refuel yourself and learn to create new beginnings for yourself that you can sustain. Here are 4 easy ways to reset and restart life after burnout.
Three years ago, I used to exist like that. I would always drag myself into the office, where my mind would be occupied by reports and evaluations 12 hours a day, 5x a week and sometimes, if I got really lucky, my boss would give me extra work on my days off! Yay! What a life, right?
Until one day, I learned from a friend that one of my high school classmates, Claire, died of kidney failure. I was aware that she was going through dialysis for quite some time but I didn’t know that her disease already reached stage 5.
During her funeral, I overheard some people talking about how it was a gentle death. In my mind, there was nothing sweet about dying young. What happened to Claire made me think about how I was living my life. I realized that I only have one life to live and that it’s entirely up to me how to run it and how to make the best out of it.
So, I decided to disconnect from the mindless autopilot mode and manually maneuver my life to its new course – chase my dreams and live my adventures!
To help you “switch on” your true self and steer your life in the direction that you desire, here are some ways to help you end a boring chapter, refuel yourself and begin again.
How To Restart Life After Burnout
1. Take a step back and pause for a while
I think that the first step that you need to take on when things get so overwhelming, is to take a break and do nothing. Stop analyzing, stop thinking, and just surrender yourself in the moment.
Shut down and take a purposeful pause to take your mind off all your stressors and distractions and make room for some peace and quiet and calmness.
Do these things on a weekly basis to keep your focus and stay on point:
- take a daily walk
- relax with a good book (or music, or a movie, whatever rocks your boat)
- meditate
- drink fruit and herb-infused water
- sleep in
- enjoy some “me time”
2. Get your financial act together
It’s hard to take control of your life if you have money issues. It also consumes a lot of your energy, leaving you emotionally and psychologically devastated. So, protect your finances while you still can before your situation gets worse and before you end up broke.
With conscious effort and focus, you can start applying these 6 Habits of Financially Smart Women in your life.
Self-restraint is the key. Set your goals and stick to them. Know your priorities and create a plan to manage your bills, debts, and savings.
3. Love your own company
Many people hate being alone, but I don’t. I actually enjoy spending time with myself, feeding my soul, and daydreaming. Being alone gives me an opportunity to analyze my thoughts and feelings, gain perspective and make wiser decisions.
Complicated relationship contributing to your burnout? It’s time to let go. you deserve better!
Do you really want to put your life on hold for someone who will never treat you right? Don’t you love yourself enough to let go of bitterness, which keeps you from being happy? Don’t you trust yourself enough that you can have a great time being single?
I think that unless you learn to love yourself enough – not to settle for anything less than you deserve, not to give away your keys to your happiness, and to not make yourself your priority – you will never be able to refuel and start anew.
4. Create your own happiness
Devote a whole day or a whole weekend doing something that you love. Fill it with little or simple things that will bring a smile to your face or lift your mood:
- sing your heart out
- write in a journal
- bake a cake
- or just watch a TV series and have a marathon.
Do anything that will make you feel that you are sitting in the director’s chair of your own life.
Crafting your day in such a way that makes you feel that your own happiness and well-being matter will help you recharge your battery, awaken your spirit, and bring inspiration into your life.
As a human being, you are given the power to create positive energy and control it. So, if you want peace, harmony, and joy, all you have to do is to let go of the turbulence, allow energy flow through you with ease and ecstasy and tune in to your own frequency by doing what excites you fearlessly, without resistance.
This is a really great and informative article. I especially like the tip about getting more comfortable on your own and taking the time to reflect on your life and how to make it better in every aspect.
Stop, look around and listen to your surroundings. You don’t always have to be moving at 300mph in life. I am slowly learning this. It was a hard lesson though. I feel so much better when I’m not stressed.
I wonder how people find it hard to be alone yet it is so liberating. Living in an autopilot mode is something I also underwent until the realization that there is only one life to live, hit me hard. I have never looked back, since then.
The standstill mode for me came uninvited into my life at a time when I was on a crazy autopilot mode. During the forced break, I was very unhappy but, slowly, I began to appreciate the change and peace of mind it provided.
In this fast-paced world that we are living in, it’s all too easy to get so wrapped up in the rat race, that we forget to take some time out for ourselves and to ‘re-fuel’. More of us need to start making our mental and emotional well-being a priority in order for us to live fuller and more expansive lives.
“Happiness comes from within.” I find that by spending one day to do things I like and improve my mood, I can spend the next days in good spirit. That affects my works and co-workers, and I can cope with challenges better. Something simple turns out to be very helpful.
Living on autopilot mode is the worst thing ever because you are not in control of your life by any means. It is sad that people find themselves in overwhelming situations but the idea of taking a deserved break never crosses their mind. We have one life to live and so we have to make the most out of it.
I’m in a constant battle with living on autopilot. I’m a mom of small kids and I’m constantly rushing around trying to meet their needs. Thanks for the reminder that I’ve got one life to live and to make the most of it.