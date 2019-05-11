Practical Insights Into INFP Relationships

Every person on the face of the earth has a different personality. We all do and react to things differently because we’ve all had different upbringings and different genetic make-ups. However, in order to understand people, we need to comprehend what is going on in their minds. We associate with our experiences. We also lump ourselves into categories to better understand ourselves and others.
Enter, the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) assessment. It is a psychometric questionnaire that measures and analyzes how we experience the world by sensation, intuition, feeling, and thinking. By determining the dominant trait (between those four functions), your personality type is distinguished. We’re going to talk about one of those personality types today : INFP. We’ll also look at INFP relationships.
Wonder what INFP stands for?
What Is INFP?
INFP stands for introversion, intuition, feeling, perception and it is one of the sixteen personality types developed by Myers-Briggs. This is actually one of the more rare personality types.
INFP personality traits
People who are classified as INFP tend to be more:
- Quiet and reserved
- Prefer interacting with only a couple people than with a group
- Are more abstract than concrete
- See the big picture rather than focusing on details
- Feel rather than think
- Value personal considerations rather than being objective
- Withhold judgment
- Delay important decisions
So what does that mean? If you are considered to be an INFP, you could find it difficult to relate to others including your man. If you notice that your man has these qualities and is classified as an INFP, this can help you understand where he is coming from.
INFP relationships can be difficult but they don’t have to be.
INFP relationships have their own set of problems, just as other relationships have theirs. Let’s check out some of the general personality traits of an INFP relationship to see if we can help alleviate some of the problems that they may cause.
INFP bingo
Wonder if your loved one is INFP but aren’t quite sure? Play this bingo (with friends, so you don’t look suspicious) and you’ll learn quite a bit without prodding too much.
INFPs are disorganized by nature
By nature, people with INFP personality types are generally more disorganized because of their comfort level with freedom, flexibility, and the ability to fly by the seat of their pants. Not only are their personal spaces messy and seem disorganized, by they may also appear to be a bit scatter-brained as well.
They always have ideas popping into their heads and don’t have a way to organize them.
Knowing that this what they are like by nature can help your relationship. While, it is no excuse for leaving the milk out on the counter or having a pile of garbage on their desk, you or your man can begin to understand that this is their nature and they will need a little more guidance and effort to help organize their lives.
People with INFP are dreamers
It is often said that INFP personality types are always in their heads. They are always thinking about new ideas and how they can change things. In their minds (and also in the public) they can be the movers and the shakers in the community: whether it is the art community or their own neighborhood.
So if you see them daydreaming, don’t assume that it is about something bad. If they aren’t paying attention to you during a conversation, it doesn’t mean that what you have to say isn’t interesting or important.
Just bring them back to reality. Also, encourage them to bring a notebook and pencil with them, wherever they go so that they can write down some of their ideas.
Bright Ideas JournalThe Brilliant Ideas Launch PadMy Ideas Journal
INFP are extremely creative
People who are INFP’s tend to have careers or hobbies in the fields of writing, music, art, and even psychology (focusing on the inner workings of the mind rather than more concrete materials). Since they think in abstract ways, they can make the best works of art. The world can be their canvas if you let them.
Encourage your partner (or yourself) to have a creative outlet. If he isn’t a writer, artist, or music composer by trade, then try and find his passion. Does he like to draw? Is he a screenwriter? Do you think he could create his own short films?
Also, encourage him to find some friends that are in that field or an equivalent field. If you think he would make a great photographer or videographer, find a fellow artist or writer. They could team up and make some great art, not to mention it would be a wonderful outlet for your man.
INFP celebrities
If you are having issues with coming to terms with being an INFP, note that a lot of famous people have been INFPs:
- John F. Kennedy
- William Shakespeare
- Fred Rogers
- Princess Diana
- George Orwell
- Laura Ingalls Wilder
- James Taylor
- Johnny Depp
…just to name a few. You aren’t alone and neither is your man if he is an INFP. You or your man must be patient and understanding when it comes to these personality traits and you may find that their inner creative genius will come out because of it.
In addition, being different doesn’t mean that you can’t make your relationship work. If you find that you or your man is an INFP and the other isn’t, all you need is some understanding, patience, and the love to find a way to embrace your differences.
Learn more about personality types in the context of a romantic relationship.:
Written By H. Daniels
My best friend if an INFP, and I would say this profile describes her to a “T”. One of the things I love best about her is that she is constantly dreaming up improvements to daily life or relationships. I’m a problem solver and she is a good fit for me in that area!
This describes one of my closest friends, but I never had any idea that there was a classification for it. This has been a very interesting read and I appreciate the tips for communicating with such a person.
The timing of this article, for me, is excellent. I recently became familiar with the MBTI world (I’m an INFJ), and have been scouring the web for not only things about myself, but about how to get along with other types as well. I’ve discovered INFPs are very hard for me to get along with, so this article is one of the more helpful ones I’ve read. As a point of reference, knowing they’re keeping company with people like Shakespeare is one of those things that really does turn a lightbulb on for you.
I have found that the INFP’s that I have known tend to warm up slowly at the beginning of the relationship, but once they know you, they are the most loyal friends ever. I always know where they stand, because they are very passionate people.
As an INFP myself, I’m surprised that INFPs typically have difficulty relating to others. I’ve always felt like I have an easier time empathizing with people. I can see why non-INFPs would find us difficult, though.
I have found the same thing. Once you get to know them they are great loyal friends. You just have to break through the barrier and show them you are there for them.
I’m INFP, as well, and not all INFPs have problems relating to others. You can actually teach yourself to be empathetic with people. A lot depends on how you are brought up and what you witness your parents doing.
I feel like empathizing and relating aren’t really the same thing. I usually have a generally easy time understanding people and their feelings, but I have a more difficult time finding people that I can share things about myself with. I’m good at observing, but I’m not so good when you actually put me in the situation. Just my thoughts.