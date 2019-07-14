Amazing Benefits Of The Pure Barre Workout

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my full disclosure policy for details.
Pure barre is the latest workout craze in the woman’s world. I have a lot of friends that are enrolled in the classes losing weight. A quick search in Google swill show you some truly inspired results from women who tried a pure barre workout.
What is Pure Barre Workout?
Pure Barre is the fastest, most effective way to change the shape of your body. Using small isometric movements at the ballet barre set to motivating music, Pure Barre lifts your seat, tones your thighs, abs and arms and burns fat in record breaking time. Clients see results in just 10 classes, lose inches in weeks and have fun doing it!” Quoted from the Pure Barre website
Here’s a bit more about Pure barre:
Benefits Of The Pure Barre Workout
If you wonder waht a Pure Barre workout can do for you, you'll be happy to leanr jsut a few of the benefits you'll reap.
Burns calories
The biggest benefit of Pure Barre is that it burns an insane amount of calories. You will burn around 500 calories per class even though it’s a very low impact workout.
It's easy on the joints
Another benefit of this exercise is that it isn’t rough on your joints at all. There’s no jumping or bouncing and you’ll still tone up! I’ve seen so many informercials claiming if I’m not jumping or bouncing… I’m not burning as many calories and won’t tone up like I want to be.
Combines stretching with muscle building
A huge benefit of taking a Pure Barre class is that with every exercise that contains strength building, they add a couple stretches afterward. They focus on lean muscles instead of bulking up.
It's as powerful as yoga
Pure Barre says the workout requires such focus that you block out everything for the hour, allowing you to obtain the mental benefits achieved in yoga or meditation.
Fast results
I have a girlfriend that is enrolled in the Pure Barre class. She has only been at it for a month but said after the first few classes, she started seeing results! That’s the best benefit of them all!
Don’t take my word for It see reviews below
Remember, I’m just the messenger. A great way to know if Pure Barre is right for you is to go audit a class before signing up for a package of classes. Watch this short video of testimonials from real people if you are on the fence about this new exercise craze.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Euf1twDc4cY
Pure Barre DVD workout at home
Don’t worry if you can’t find a Pure Barre class in your area. There is an extensive collection of Barre DVDs that you can use at home. This way, you will not be missing out on one of the best workouts that can completely transform your body.
Pure Barre workout clothes
Here are a few clothing tips that will help you make the most of your pure barre home workout. Make sure you wear stretchy, non-restrictive clothing:
- fitness pants, like yoga pants, or leggings
- a sticky top (not a tee-shirt that will flap around) with a bra already fit in
- a thin long sleeves cotton shirt, to keep you warm
- non-slip socks, so you don’t slip. Amazon has some great ones here, or you can buy a pair of pure barre socks when you go for your workout.
Authored by Rebecca Johnson