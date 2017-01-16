The Answers to Making Every Day Better Than the One Before It, Start With These 4 Important Questions



Image by: sasint

By Vanessa Green

Last night, I was chatting on Facebook with an old friend of mine, Gladys. In less than an hour, we talked about a lot of things, what’s going on with our lives, politics, our parents, the crazy weather and so much more.

I don’t remember how we started talking about New Year’s resolutions, but she told me that she doesn’t believe in them. For her, it’s just something that you create to keep your hopes high, but after a few days or weeks, you’re just going to end up breaking them anyway. Therefore it doesn’t make any sense to even make them in the first place according to her logic.

Actually though, she has a point. One of the things I promised myself this year was to work harder and make sure that I finished my work ahead of my deadline. However, this morning, I woke up feeling really cold. It was a perfect weather to just stay in bed all day. So, I ended up cuddling my pillow some more until I realized that it was already 11am.

Since I broke my daily routine, I was feeling lazy when it came time to start working. So, I told myself this couldn’t be happening. I needed to find a way to fight my lazy mood and be productive today.

And that gave me an idea to come up with a list of questions that you should ask yourself every morning before you get up from your bed. It’s like setting an intention to inspire your day and manage it effectively.

How Can You Challenge Yourself Today?

One of the best ways to create a purposeful day is to set an intention to step out of your comfort zone and do something new. This practice will boost your confidence and help you face your fears.

In the piece “This is How You Solve the Stickiest Career Dilemma,” writer Steve Tobak emphasizes the importance of hunger for knowledge and willingness to take risks in order to succeed.

So, make an effort to improve each day and become better in everything you do. Don’t limit yourself, be reasonably competent and never allow anyone to tell you what you can and can’t do.

How Can You Improve Your Well-Being Today?

Make an effort to give your health a boost. Sweat it out by going for a 10-minute speed walk. And if you don’t have time to go to the gym, make sure you eat something healthy.

Whenever I feel stressed, I sometimes burn fragrant incense like lavender and jasmine to help me relax my mind and induce rest and sleep. They say it’s also good for spiritual cleansing and healing.

And to give you more ideas to enjoy a healthier body, mind and life, check this out – “8 Alternative and Holistic Health Remedies to Try in 2017.”

What Action Can You Take to Improve Your Attitude Today?

Life is full of choices. Smiling is a choice. Sadness is a choice. Happiness is also a choice. So, choose to do things that will make you feel better about yourself. Think of something positive that you can do to become a better version of you.

If you feel bad about cursing a lot, then make an effort to avoid it. If you think that you’re wasting too much money on Starbucks, try a cheaper coffee. If you don’t like the way you talk too much, make an effort to keep your mouth shut and just listen. And if you feel that your insecurities are always getting the best of you, try to stop comparing yourself to others.

Fixing your attitude problem is a choice. It won’t be easy, but if you try practicing it every day until it becomes your habit, there’s no doubt you’ll be able to achieve the change that you want.

What Can You Do to Make Someone Happy Today?

Devote a little time out of your day cheering up a friend or making someone smile. A little thoughtfulness can make a big difference in your day. Making someone happy is a good way to enjoy life more. It also gives you a chance to make yourself a better person each day.

It also creates a perfect opportunity to connect with your friends and to rekindle the spark in your relationship. So, if you feel that you have been ignoring your partner lately, perhaps it’s time that you do something for him.

Nurture and reaffirm your commitment by simply reminding him what you like most about him, making him feel that you appreciate everything that he’s doing for you and let him know that all you want is to give him the best love possible.

I hope these questions help you outline your day effectively and give you something positive and exciting to look forward to each day. Also, feel free to formulate other sets of questions just in case there are specific areas in your life that you may want to work on.