Here’s 4 Good Things You Learn About Life & Yourself When Stuck In A Challenging Situation



Image by: Unsplash

By Anne Cacherell

Every morning as I prepare my breakfast and get ready for work, I always listen to music. I don’t really mind what genre, as long as it’s not heavy metal and it helps wake me up and put me in a good mood. This helps set the tone and vibe for my day.

This morning, a song got stuck in my head, you know, last song syndrome. It happened to be a song that topped the music charts during the time that my first love and I were on the verge of falling apart. I fell out of love for reasons I can’t really recall anymore. We were just so young then.

The song took me back down the memory lane. The tears we shed, the pain of leaving, and the sadness I saw in his eyes when he couldn’t let me go. Breaking up with him was a hard decision for me but I didn’t want to be selfish and I didn’t want to stay for the wrong reasons. So I made up my mind, left him in the rain (yes, literally) and never looked back.

It sounds really dramatic, I know. But on a serious note, that was the first time I realized that I had a power to set the course of my life, to choose what makes me happy and to live my life on my own terms. That sad experience made me acknowledge my weaknesses and my strengths. It also taught me to be responsible for my actions and to be brave enough to face the consequences of my decisions.

Inspired by that love song, I would like to share with you some of the beautiful sides of experiencing challenging circumstances and the purposes that they serve in your life.

It Makes You Understand Who You Are As a Person

Life challenges are hard by nature because they are designed to really push you to your limits. If they were easy, they wouldn’t be called challenges. However, the good thing about them is that they are also designed to make you a better person. They help you discover yourself – your strengths, weaknesses, abilities and limitations.

In relationships, for instance, have you ever wondered why first loves rarely work for most of us? Or why do we get heartbroken several times before finding the one? But do you also notice that at the end of the day, after you’ve learned to accept things and move on, you realize why it all happened – how it made you stronger and helped you understand who you are better, and how it prepared you and changed you before you meet your one true love? Those things needed to happen because they are essential to appreciating life and understanding what happiness really means.

It Tells You That Something Needs Serious Changing

Recurring problems can also be life’s special way of communicating that you need to change your attitude toward them to make things work in your favor. You don’t expect the universe to adjust to you, do you?

I know someone who has a hard time getting a job not because of her qualifications but mainly because she does everything that can get her on the “No Hire List.” One time, she showed up in a bad mood for an interview because she had an argument with her boyfriend. On another occasion, she talked to the interviewer over the phone in an unprofessional manner. She told jokes in her attempt to be funny but it didn’t work out for her because she probably gave the interviewer the impression that she wasn’t taking things seriously.

Sometimes, you have to pay more attention to the things that you do. Be more careful with your actions as they can be causing some persistent challenges in your life.

It Empowers You to Become an Inspiration to Others

It gives you the opportunity to connect with others through your stories – of how you’ve remained strong despite the blows in your life, conquered your fears, overcame the difficulties, and managed to move on.

In the piece “The Most Beautiful Way to Stop a Bully,” writer Joe Martino shares his own experiences of rejection, how he coped with it and how he utilized it to empower other people who are going through the same problem.

Sometimes, life has funny way of making you an instrument to inspire others in their journey and add more meaning in your life. So, don’t hesitate to make the most out of your experiences by sharing the lessons you’ve learned and saving others from committing the same mistakes that you made.

It Allows You to Boost Your Intellect As You Navigate Life

Just like how mind games can make you smarter, life challenges can make you more intelligent and perceptive. Struggles make you think, test your reasoning skills and help you formulate relevant strategies and solutions. They also encourage you to be creative and resourceful.

And to challenge your understanding and at the same time help you express yourself, check this out – “If You Have These 6 Struggles, You’re Highly Intelligent.”

Ladies, there’s always a bright side to everything. So, whenever you feel that there are a lot of different things going on in your life at once, don’t forget that those are just temporary. Take control by keeping a positive perspective all the time and focusing on solutions rather than the circumstances.