Feeling Burnt Out? Time to Refuel Yourself & Learn to Create New Beginnings For Yourself You Can Sustain



Image by: DieterRobbins

By Vanessa Green

Have you ever felt like you are living on autopilot – doing the same old routine every day, going with the flow and waiting to see where your life takes you?

Three years ago, I used to exist like that. I would always drag myself into the office, where my mind would be occupied by reports and evaluations 12 hours a day, 5x a week and sometimes, if I got really lucky, my boss would give me extra work on my days off! Yay! What a life, right?

Until one day, I learned from a friend that one of my high school classmates, Claire, died of kidney failure. I was aware that she was going through dialysis for quite some time but I didn’t know that her disease already reached stage 5.

During her funeral, I overheard some people talking about how it was a gentle death. In my mind, there was nothing sweet about dying young. What happened to Claire made me think about how I was living my life. I realized that I only have one life to live and that it’s entirely up to me how to run it and how to make the best out of it.

So, I decided to disconnect from the mindless autopilot mode and manually maneuver my life to its new course – chase my dreams and live my adventures!

To help you “switch on” your true self and steer your life in the direction that you desire, here are ways on how you can end a boring chapter, refuel yourself and begin again.

Set Yourself in Standstill Mode

I think that the first step that you need to take on when things get so overwhelming, is to take a break and do nothing. Stop analyzing, stop thinking, and just surrender yourself in the moment.

Shut down and take a purposeful pause to take your mind off all your stressors and distractions and make room for some peace and quiet and calmness. Do these things on a weekly basis to keep your focus and stay on point.

To achieve mental clarity, writer Sahsha Campbell-Garbutt suggests fasting from these 3 things at least once a week.

I do #3: Fasting from food, combined with yoga at least twice a month. It helps me increase my spirituality, refuel my senses and improve my digestive system’s health.

Get Your Financial Act Together

It’s hard to take control of your life if you have money issues. It also consumes a lot of your energy, leaving you emotionally and psychologically devastated. So, protect your finances while you still can before your situation gets worse and before you end up broke.

With conscious effort and focus, you can start applying these “6 Habits of Financially Smart Women” in your life.

Ladies, self-restraint is the key. Set your goals and stick to them. Know your priorities and create a plan to manage your bills, debts and savings.

Love Your Own Company

Many people hate being alone, but I don’t. I actually enjoy spending time with myself, feeding my soul and daydreaming. Being alone gives me an opportunity to analyze my thoughts and feelings, gain perspective and make wiser decisions.

My friend May is having a hard time getting over her ex. In fact, there was a time when I thought that she was losing it when I caught her talking to her ex’s picture. I don’t know what’s up with her, but I think that she was blaming herself for the breakup, even though it was her MAN who actually cheated on HER.

Ladies, do you really want to put your life on hold for someone who will never treat you right? Don’t you love yourself enough to let go of bitterness, which keeps you from being happy? Don’t you trust yourself enough that you can have a great time being single?

I think that unless you learn to love yourself enough – not to settle for anything less than you deserve, not to give away your keys to your happiness and to not make yourself your priority – you will never be able to refuel and start anew.

Create Your Happiness

Devote a whole day or a whole weekend doing something that you love. Fill it with little or simple things that will bring a smile to your face or lift your mood. Sing your heart out, write in a journal, bake a cake, or just watch a TV series and have a marathon. Do anything that will make you feel that you are sitting in the director’s chair of your own life.

Crafting your day in such a way that makes you feel that your own happiness and well-being matter will help you recharge your battery, awaken your spirit, and bring inspiration into your life.

As a human being, you are given the power to create positive energy and control it. So, if you want peace, harmony and joy, all you have to do is to let go of the turbulence, allow energy flow through you with ease and ecstasy and tune in to your own frequency by doing what excites you fearlessly, without resistance.