In Order to Start Getting More Out Of Life, You Have to Start Quality Over Quantity



By Lex Lopez

Growing up as an only child, I longed for company. While most kids would always look forward to having summer or Christmas vacations, I would wish for the boring holidays to end so that I could play with my friends again. It was sad, yes. I also used to believe that the more friends I had, the happier my world would be. So, I surrounded myself with a lot of people and tried to be as friendly as I could.

However, over the years I’ve noticed that friends come and go. Some remain true and loyal while the superficial ones either bring harm or just use you or take advantage of you. So, I tried to learn how to separate and distinguish valuable people from cheap ones. After that, my life became calmer and easier.

Here are few good reasons why you should always go for quality over quantity every time.

Because It Gives More Pleasure & Satisfaction

With quality comes satisfaction. It fills a certain void inside you and it enhances your life in a deeper, more meaningful and a more connected way. When you buy a certain product and pay for a certain service, for example, it doesn’t matter if it’s a little more costly as long as you’re happy about it, as long as you get exactly what you want and and as long as you don’t feel that you are being ripped off.

This same concept applies in your relationships. Having a lot of sex will not necessarily make you the happiest woman in the world. According to Michael Castleman of Psychology Today, the quality, not the quantity of sex, is directly proportional to you and your partner’s happiness and well-being. This also means that doubling or even quadrupling sexual frequency does not necessarily eliminate stress, and increase happiness and erotic satisfaction in your relationship.

In my opinion, sex isn’t satisfying if it only accommodates the needs and desires of one person. It should be mutually beneficial which means it must be convenient for both partners and must bring them closer together.

To improve the quality of sex with your partner, you should take turns in giving each other pleasure and even coach each other on how to make it more enjoyable. You should also allot some time for savoring the afterglow by holding each other instead of just jumping off the bed and hitting the shower right away.

Because It Is a Good Investment

In order to produce or build something of high value, you must invest a serious amount of time to ensure that it’s fully functional, fulfilling and long-lasting. What makes quality a good investment is simply because at the end of the day, you won’t get disappointed or frustrated.

This is the reason why developing a good strategy takes time. In online business, for instance, instead of wasting your energy and time on fruitless marketing efforts or going for “hot-for-a-minute” shots, it is best that you apply tried and tested principles that increase your chances for success.

Writer Kimanzi Constable advises that you invest your time in helping your customers understand what you do, being clear on what you can offer, and creating products and services that show your customers the tangible benefits. By using this old school approach, you avoid being caught up in a marketing guru game and can start building a business that makes money.

Because It Can Withstand the Test of Time

Wonderful things don’t just happen. It took billions of years for Earth to evolve from a hostile rock into something remarkably stable, beautiful, and able to sustain so many different, amazing life forms.

The same thing happens when you’re trying to achieve a high quality of living. It doesn’t just happen overnight. You need to be fully determined and motivated to exercise, eat healthy and get enough rest. This kind of lifestyle may be hard but it’s long term benefits are definitely worth it.

To keep you moving forward in getting fit, writer Jenna Laedtke shares ways on what you can do when you hit a healthy lifestyle plateau or how you can remain on track with your goals without depriving and shaming yourself in the process.

Ladies, there’s no need to beat yourself up. Go for baby steps instead of setting unrealistic goals; make sure you’re eating enough to build muscles and allow your metabolism to kick in rather than starving yourself. Focus on your lifestyle progress instead of your weight and diversify your workout to avoid boredom and eventually eliminate cheat days for good.

Because It Doesn’t Disappoint

To be honest, when talking about quality, the first thing that comes to my mind is shopping, having a stylish wardrobe and expensive brands from all over the world. I used to believe that the pricier a handbag or a pair of shoes was, the better the quality I was getting. So basically, I was basing my decisions on the price tags and not on the actual design or material of the product.

That was actually one of the stupidest things I’ve ever done in my life. On my journey to financial stability, I have learned that shopping doesn’t always have to be a guilt-ridden pleasure.

